EnviroGold Global Advances Pre-Production Planning, Receives Solicitations for Field Services Strategic Partners

TORONTO, Nov. 09, 2021 - EnviroGold Global Ltd. ("EnviroGold Global" or the "Company") (CSE: NVRO), a Clean Technology Company accelerating the world's transition to a circular-resource economy, is pleased to announce it has issued an Expression of Interest, "EOI," to begin a competitive process for engaging strategic field services partners as the Company advances pre-production operational planning for its major tailings reprocessing projects in North America & Australia.



Strategic field services partnerships are a critical component of EnviroGold Global's differentiated tailings reprocessing business model facilitating the achievement of global scale and the capacity to parallel path production at multiple sites. The Company targets tailings sites with potential volumes in excess of 1M tonnes and potential gross recoverable metal value in excess of $100/tonne processed. Once a suitable site has been identified, the Company leverages decades of metallurgical and mineral processing expertise, proprietary technology, and other proven metallurgical methodologies to design optimized metal recovery and environmental rehabilitation solutions tailored to the unique characteristics of each tailings site. Once an optimized solution has been developed for a tailings site, EnviroGold Global works with strategic field services partners to design, engineer and operate modular, scalable mineral processing systems and ultimately commission commercial metal production for each major project.

EnviroGold Global's strategic field services partnership model will allow the Company to continue its rapid growth as its tailings reprocessing business line achieves scale.

The Company has previously announced its intention to have 9 major projects under contract with 7 of the 9 major projects in commercial production by 2025. The Company intends to leverage the operational expertise of strategic field services partners to parallel path commissioning of production on multiple projects and otherwise continue to scale-up the Company's global operations, which now include projects in North America & Australia.

Commenting on the opportunity, EnviroGold Global's CEO, Dr. Mark Thorpe, said, "A strategic field services partnership with EnviroGold Global is a golden opportunity for firms with the capacity, agility and expertise necessary to capitalize on our rapidly growing global project portfolio. We look forward to striking optimal partnerships with world-class firms as we continue to advance towards commercial metal production."

Interested firms with experience in mineral processing operations, plant design and engineering are encouraged to contact EnviroGold Global at: https://bit.ly/NVROcontact

About EnviroGold Global

EnviroGold Global (CSE: NVRO) is a Clean Technology company creating shareholder value while establishing ESG market leadership by remediating mine and industrial waste, while reclaiming high-value commodities. The Company is strategically positioned to earn and maintain social license while capitalizing the estimated US $3.4Trillion in valuable commodities residing in target waste streams globally.

Further Information

Dr. Mark B. Thorpe

Chief Executive Officer

Telephone: +1 416 777 6720

Email: mark.thorpe@envirogoldglobal.com

Juan Carlos Giron Jr.

Sr. Vice President

Telephone: +1 416 777 6720

Email: juan.giron@envirogoldglobal.com

