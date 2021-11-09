John Clarke Appointed to Alpha Board of Directors

Calgary, November 9, 2021 - Alpha Exploration Ltd. (TSXV: ALEX) ("Alpha" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Dr. John Clarke has been appointed as an independent director to the Company's board of directors.

John Clarke holds a B.Sc. in metallurgy from University College Cardiff, a Ph.D. in metallurgy from Cambridge University and an MBA from Middlesex Polytechnic. His experience includes mine management, mineral exploration, corporate acquisition, and mine development in the mining sector in Africa. He has worked both in smelting and mining operations during his career and has been a director of several companies which have had exploration, development, and mining activities in Africa. Having joined Ashanti Goldfields in 1982, John Clarke held a succession of mine management, strategic and corporate planning roles before becoming the Executive Director in charge of Business development. He contributed to establishing Ashanti's gold exploration program throughout sub-Saharan Africa.

In 1997 John Clarke joined Nevsun Resources as President and CEO, taking the Company into Eritrea and the discovery of the Bisha Mine. Bisha started production in 2011 as a high-grade gold deposit overlaying a high-grade copper deposit and is operating as a substantial copper/zinc mining operation. He is currently also the Chairman and non-executive director of AVZ Minerals Limited.

Michael Hopley, Alpha President and CEO said, "I would like to extend a very warm welcome to John Clarke as an independent board member and look forward to working with him and relying on his experience and wisdom gained in managing Nevsun in Eritrea for many years."

Further to the appointment of John Clarke, Christian Dayer has resigned from the board of directors. The management of Alpha thanks Mr. Dayer for his service to the Company.

About Alpha

Alpha is an exploration company focused on the discovery of world class economic gold & base metals deposits in the highly prospective Arabian-Nubian shield, that runs on either side of the Red Sea. Alpha's currently holds a 100% interest in the large Kerkasha Exploration License in southwest Eritrea, located 135 km west-southwest of the capital city of Asmara. Since acquiring the property in January 2018, the company has spent approximately CAD$10 million on exploration and identified 18 in prospects of which 4 have been drilled to date. The Anagulu gold-copper porphyry system was a virgin discovery by Alpha geologists in early 2018, that was made while executing a property-wide soil geochemical sampling program. The discovery diamond hole was drilled in January 2020 and reported a 49m interval with an average grade of 2.42 g/t gold, 1.10% copper and 6.83 g/t silver. Work continues at Anagulu, and 4 other prospects are expected to be drilled later this year.

Alpha is managed by a group of highly experienced and successful professionals with many years of experience carrying out exploration and resource development programs in Eritrea and Sudan.

Alpha trades on the TSX-V exchange under the symbol ALEX.

