American Creek Resources Announces Incentive Options Repricing

Cardston, November 9, 2021 - American Creek Resources Ltd. (TSXV: AMK) ("the Corporation") or ("American Creek") Board of Directors has approved the repricing of a total of 2,400,000 stock options of the Company from $0.335 to $0.18 per common share, and a total of 6,300,000 stock options of the Company from $0.32 to $0.18 per common share (collectively, the "Options").

The repricing of the Options is subject to the approval of the TSXV. The repricing of the 8,250,000 stock options held by insiders of the Company is also subject to the approval of disinterested shareholders of the Company at the Company's next annual general meeting of shareholders, in accordance with the policies of the TSXV. Details regarding the repricing of the Options will be further disclosed in the Company's information circular for its next annual general meeting.

About American Creek

American Creek is a Canadian junior mineral exploration company with gold and silver properties in British Columbia, Canada.

The Corporation has an interest in the Treaty Creek property, a joint venture project with Tudor Gold/Walter Storm located in BC's prolific "Golden Triangle".

The Corporation also holds the Austruck-Bonanza gold property located near Kamloops.

