Arrowhead 2D Seismic Survey Contractor Engaged

Vancouver, November 9th, 2021 - Opawica Explorations Inc. (TSXV:OPW) (FSE:A2PEAD) (OTC:OPWEF) (the "Company" or "Opawica") is pleased to announce it has engaged the services of Echo Environmental & Geotechnical Servicers Ltd. (Echo Geotech) to undertake a two dimensional (2D) Seismic program on the Arrowhead Property in the Rouyn Noranda camp of the Abitibi in Quebec.

Blake Morgan, Chief Executive Officer of Opawica stated, "This is the first time that a 2D Seismic survey has been used on the Arrowhead Property. Great work to the Opawica exploration team for thinking outside the box and coming up with unique ways to identify mineralized structures on the Arrowhead Property."

A two dimensional (2D) seismic survey is an exploration method used to create a map of the structures beneath Earth's surface. The method sends energy waves into the Earth. The different rock formations then reflect the waves back to the surface, where they are recorded over a period of time and converted into a seismic image. The collection of seismic data will help Opawica build a regional geological picture about the areas the team are currently exploring.

Echo Geotech provides subsurface profiles acquired using their no surface Land Streamer equipment, and processes and interprets the results using state-of-the-art seismic technology which reveals much more about the complexity of the subsurface. Echo Geotech will process and interpret the data and provide Opawica with images and data that are decision ready. The multi-component land streamer system design allows Echo Geotechnical to simultaneously employ multiple techniques to extract subsurface physical properties.

GoldSpot is working closely with the Opawica technical team to analyze all available geological data and to create high quality multivariate ranked drill targets on the Arrowhead Property. The Opawica team is moving towards the plan of drilling this December.

Derrick Strickland, P. Geo (OGQ No. 35402), is the Qualified Person for Opawica Explorations, and has reviewed and approved the technical content of this news release.

About Opawica Explorations Inc.

Opawica Explorations Inc. is a junior Canadian exploration company with a strong portfolio of precious and base metal properties within the Rouyn-Noranda region of the Abitibi Gold Belt in Québec and in Central Newfoundland and Labrador. The Company's management has a great track record in discovering and developing successful exploration projects. The Company's objective is to increase shareholder value through the development of exploration properties using cost effective exploration practices, acquiring further exploration properties, and seeking partnerships by either joint venture or sale with industry leaders.

