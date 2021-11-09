Battery Mineral Resources to Present at the Investor Summit Group Q4 Conference

Vancouver, November 9, 2021 - Battery Mineral Resources Corp. (TSXV: BMR) (OTCQB: BTRMF) ("Battery" or "BMR" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it will be presenting at the Q4 Investor Summit Group Conference on Tuesday, November 16 at 8:00 am (EDT) and will be holding individual meetings November 16th and 17th. Shareholders and media can access the live presentation using the following link:

"We are excited to be the very first presentation at the Investor Summit Group's Q4 virtual conference. This is the first time we have taken part in this conference, and we look forward to many more as we strive to raise investor awareness of the Company and the bright future ahead of us. There are very few companies around the world that will be able to transition into potential resumption of copper production in the second half of 2022 and we are thrilled be one of them. Our recent acquisition of the former producing Punitaqui copper mine in Chile will give our investors an opportunity to participate in a potentially significant re-rating in BMR's valuation as we transition from development to operations and positive cash-flowing. Additionally, we continue to advance our cobalt projects in Canada by recently initiating our follow-up drill program at our advanced Fabre property in Quebec with the goal of continuing the success of previous cobalt exploration drilling programs" stated Martin Kostuik Chief Executive Officer of Battery Mineral Resources.

About Battery Mineral Resources Corp.

A battery mineral company with high-quality assets providing shareholders exposure to the global mega-trend of electrification and focused on growth through cash-flow, exploration and acquisitions in the world's top mining jurisdictions. BMR is currently developing the Punitaqui Mining Complex and pursuing the potential resumption of operations in second half of 2022 at the prior producing Punitaqui copper-gold mine. The Punitaqui copper-gold mine most recently produced approximately 21,000 tonnes of copper concentrate in 2019 and is located in the Coquimbo region of Chile. BMR is engaged in the discovery, acquisition, and development of battery metals (cobalt, lithium, graphite, nickel & copper), in North and South America and South Korea with the intention of becoming a premier and sustainable supplier of battery minerals to the electrification marketplace. Battery is the largest mineral claim holder in the historic Gowganda Cobalt-Silver Camp, Canada and continues to pursue a focused program to build on the recently announced, +1-million-pound cobalt resource at McAra by testing over 50 high-grade primary cobalt silver-nickel-copper targets. In addition, Battery owns 100% of ESI Energy Services, Inc., also known as Ozzie's, a pipeline equipment rental and sales company with operations in Leduc, Alberta and Phoenix, Arizona.

