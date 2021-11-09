Kalo Gold Announces CAD $3 Million Brokered Private Placement Share Offering Led by Cormark Securities Inc. and Commencement of Phase 2 Exploration at Vatu Aurum Gold Project

/NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR THROUGH UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES/

VANCOUVER, Nov. 9, 2021 - Kalo Gold Corp. (TSXV: KALO) ("Kalo," "Kalo Gold," or the "Company"), a discovery-driven company with high-grade gold opportunities in Fiji, is pleased to announce a brokered private placement of common shares of the Company (the "Shares") led by Cormark Securities Inc., as sole agent (the "Agent"), to raise gross proceeds of a minimum of approximately $3 million ("the "Offering") on a best efforts fully marketed basis. The Offering will be priced at $0.21 per share.

The Agent shall have an option (the "Option"), exercisable in whole or in part at the Agent's discretion and without obligation, at any time prior to the closing of the Offering, to increase the size of the Offering and sell an additional 15.0% of the Shares sold pursuant to the Offering, at the same price with the same terms and conditions.

Securities issued pursuant to the Offering will be subject to a hold period of four months from the date of closing. The Offering remains subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering towards the Phase 2 exploration program at the Vatu Aurum Gold Project, specifically to drill test the three new significant targets identified in the Qiriyaga Zone, expand the IP/geophysical survey in Qiriyaga Zone and two other prospects and other ground works; and for general working capital purposes.

Exploration Update

The Company is pleased to announce that it will commence Phase 2 exploration program within the Qiriyaga Zone on the Vatu Aurum Gold Project in December/January 2022. The Qiriyaga Zone is a 3.3 km x 1.7 km (previously 2.5km x 1.2km prior to the Company's Phase 1 exploration program) gold mineralized area defined by soil geochemistry, trenching and geophysical surveys consisting of induced polarization ("IP") and ground magnetic surveys. The Qiriyaga Zone Qiriyaga Hill and Vuinubu Ridge gold mineralized areas and three new high priority targets recently identified by the geophysical surveys. The result of the magnetic survey indicates a potential copper-gold porphyry system underlying the previously defined, large IP chargeability anomalies. For more information on the IP/geophysical survey results, please see the Company's news releases dated July 21, 2021 and October 20, 2021.

The drilling phase of the exploration program conducted earlier this year by the Company focused on drilling Qiriyaga Hill to confirm vertical and lateral continuity of gold mineralization. The recent drill program continued to confirm wide near surface gold mineralization including the following intercepts:

KGD 01: 101m @ 0.94g/t gold from 0 101m including 2m @ 6.00g/t gold from 6m-8m; 2m @ 5.36g/t gold from 69m-71m;

KGD 03: 24m @ 1.01g/t gold from 21m-45m, including 2m @ 6.27g/t gold from 37m-39m; and

KGD 04: 69m @ 0.96g/t gold from 21m-90m including 2m @ 5.11g/t gold from 34m-38m

Lengths presented are down-hole length and not true width.

The second phase of the exploration program at Vatu Aurum will focus on the following:

Drilling of the high-priority targets identified by IP/geophysical survey, a precursor to more impactful drilling if results are positive;

Continue to confirm the lateral and vertical mineralization of Qiriyaga Hill and Vuinubu Ridge;

Continue to expand the footprint of Qiriyaga Zone with additional IP/geophysical survey, soil geochemical sampling and mapping; and

Advance Mouta and Coqeloa prospects with IP/geophysical survey, soil geochemistry, mapping and trenching and selected prospects to develop a pipeline of drill-ready exploration targets

Kalo Gold owns and operates its own drill rig, led by a team with extensive Fijian experience, allowing for low-cost exploration, costing between $150 - $171 per meter.

Health & Safety Update

Fiji has been under COVID-19 inter-island travel restrictions since mid-April 2021, and we are pleased to report that the government of Fiji has announced it will effective November 11, 2021, relax travel restrictions to Fiji and also to the northern island Vanua Levu, where the Vatu Aurum project is located. This is subject to certain travel conditions and the easing of restrictions, will have a major positive impact as it enables recommencement of drilling activities at Vatu Aurum. For more information, please visit https://www.mcttt.gov.fj/home/traveltofiji/international-travel and https://www.health.gov.fj/movement-outer-islands/.

There are currently no confirmed community cases of COVID-19 on the northern Fijian island of Vanua Levu, where Kalo Gold exclusively operates. The Company has implemented additional safety controls to ensure the health and safety of all employees, contractors, and communities. These measures are in line with the Fijian Ministry of Commerce, Trade, Tourism and Transport Protocols for COVID Safe Business Operations. Such measures include employee temperature checks, the implementation of the CareFiji App, ongoing hygiene training, social distancing, and frequent handwashing.

About Kalo Gold Corp.

Kalo Gold is a mineral exploration company focused on the Vatu Aurum gold project on Fiji's north island, Vanua Levu. Kalo holds two mineral exploration licenses covering 36,700 hectares of land and on trend with many of the largest gold deposits in the world in the Southwest Pacific Ring of Fire.

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release was reviewed by Fred Tejada, P.Geo, a director and officer of Kalo Gold, a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 (NI 43-101).

