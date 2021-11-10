Osisko Reports Strong Third Quarter 2021 Results

Record operating cash flows from the royalties and streams segment of $44.1 million



Strong cash margin of $46.5 million

MONTR?AL, Nov. 09, 2021 -- Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. (the "Company" or "Osisko") (OR: TSX & NYSE) today announced its consolidated financial results for the third quarter of 2021. Amounts presented are in Canadian dollars, except where otherwise noted.

Financial Highlights

Earned 20,032 GEOs 1 (Q3 2020 -16,739 GEOs)

(Q3 2020 -16,739 GEOs) Record revenues from royalties and streams of $50.0 million (Q3 2020 - $41.2 million)

Cash margin 4 of 93% from royalty and stream interests (Q3 2020 - 96%); 97% excluding the Renard diamond stream

of 93% from royalty and stream interests (Q3 2020 - 96%); 97% excluding the Renard diamond stream Consolidated cash flows from operating activities of $41.1 million (Q3 2020 - $36.1 million) Record operating cash flows from the royalties and streams segment 2 of $44.1 million (Q3 2020 - $37.3 million) Operating cash flows from the mining exploration and development segment 3 (i.e. Osisko Development Corp. - TSX-V:ODV) of ($3.0) million (Q3 2020 - ($1.2) million)



Net earnings attributable to Osisko's shareholders of $1.8 million, or $0.01 per basic share (Q3 2020 -$12.5 million, or $0.08 per basic share), as a result of impairment charges of $33.3 million recorded by Osisko Development Corp. ("Osisko Development") on its mining assets

Adjusted earnings 5 of $17.9 million, or $0.11 per basic share 3 (Q3 2020 - $17.5 million, or $0.11 per basic share) Adjusted earnings 5 from the royalties and streams segment 2 of $23.3 million, or $0.14 per basic share 5 (Q3 2020 - $18.4 million or $0.11 per basic share) Adjusted loss 5 from the mining exploration and development segment 3 of $5.4 million, or $0.03 per basic share 5 (Q3 2020 - $0.9 million or $0.01 per basic share)

of $17.9 million, or $0.11 per basic share (Q3 2020 - $17.5 million, or $0.11 per basic share)

Repurchased 1.7 million common shares for $26.0 million under the normal course issuer bid



Quarterly dividend of $0.055 per share declared (annualized dividend of $0.22 per share), payable on January 14, 2022 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on December 31, 2021



Sandeep Singh, President and CEO of Osisko commented on the activities of the third quarter of 2021: "In the third quarter, our royalty and streaming business continued to generate record revenues and operating cash flows led by our core assets. Ramp up at the Eagle gold mine progressed successfully, hitting records for total material mined, ore stacked and gold produced. At Mantos Blancos, we forecast an imminent increase in deliveries as the debottlenecking project concludes. Exploration and development activities at the Malartic underground project are exceeding our expectations. The recent proposed merger between Agnico Eagle and Kirkland Lake also unlocks interesting synergy potential for our 2% NSR royalties in the region (including Upper Beaver and Amalgamated Kirkland). Overall, Osisko continues to benefit from meaningful positive catalysts across our portfolio of assets."

Financial Highlights by Operating Segment

(in thousands of dollars, except per share amounts)

As a result of its 75% ownership in Osisko Development, the assets, liabilities, results of operations and cash flows of the Company consolidate the activities of Osisko Development and its subsidiaries. The table below provides some financial highlights per operating segment. More information per operating segment can be found in the consolidated financial statements and management's discussion and analysis for the three months ended September 30, 2021.

For the three months ended September 30,

Osisko Gold Royalties (i)

Osisko Development (ii)

Consolidated (vii)

2021 2020 2021 2020 2021 2020 $

$ $

$

$

$ Cash (Sept. 30, 2021 and Dec. 31, 2020) (iii) 79,794 105,097 72,151 197,427 151,945 302,524 Three months ended September 30, Revenues 50,035 55,707 3,906 - 50,035 55,707 Cash margin (iv) 46,528 40,471 - - 46,528 40,471 Gross profit 33,795 30,086 - - 33,795 30,086 Operating expenses

(G&A, bus. dev and exploration) (5,428 ) (6,716 ) (7,200 ) (1,183 ) (12,628 ) (7,899 ) Net earnings (loss) 25,593 12,759 (31,745 ) (245 ) (6,152 ) 12,514 Net earnings (loss) attributable to Osisko's shareholders 25,593 12,759 (23,798 ) (245 ) 1,795 12,514 Net earnings (loss) attributable to Osisko's shareholders per share (v) 0.15 0.08 (0.14 ) (0.00 ) 0.01 0.08 Adjusted net earnings (loss) (vi) 23,281 18,415 (5,372 ) (886 ) 17,909 17,529 Adjusted net earnings (loss) per basic share (vi) 0.14 0.11 (0.03 ) (0.01 ) 0.11 0.11 Cash flows from operating activities (vii) Before working capital items 39,849 32,403 (5,962 ) (706 ) 33,887 31,697 Working capital items 4,231 4,923 2,965 (497 ) 7,196 4,426 After working capital items 44,080 37,326 (2,997 ) (1,203 ) 41,083 36,123 Cash flows from investing activities (vii) (40,837 ) (62,990 ) (69,154 ) (11,176 ) (109,991 ) (74,166 ) Cash flows from financing activities (35,288 ) (299 ) (1,588 ) (408 ) (36,876 ) (707 )





(i) Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. and its subsidiaries, excluding Osisko Development Corp. and its subsidiaries. Represents the royalty, stream and other interests segment. (ii) Osisko Development Corp. and its subsidiaries (carve-out of the mining activities of Osisko Gold Royalties prior to the reverse take-over transaction completed on November 25, 2020 and creating Osisko Development). Represents the exploration, evaluation and development of mining projects segment. (iii) As at September 30, 2021 and December 30, 2020. (iv) Cash margin is a non-IFRS financial performance measure which has no standard definition under IFRS. It is calculated by deducting the cost of sales from the revenues. Please refer to the Overview of Financial Results section of this MD&A for a reconciliation of the cash margin per interest. (v) Attributable to Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd.'s shareholders. (vi) Adjusted earnings (loss) and adjusted earnings (loss) per basic share are non-IFRS financial performance measures which have no standard definition under IFRS. Refer to the non-IFRS measures provided under the Non-IFRS Financial Performance Measures section of this MD&A. (vii) Consolidated results are net of the intersegment transactions and adjustments related to the accounting policies. Refer to the Segment Disclosure section of this MD&A.

Other Highlights



Acquired a 2.75% NSR royalty on the Tocantinzinho gold project ("Tocantinzinho") for cash consideration of US$10 million ($12.6 million). The operator of Tocantinzinho has a one-time buy-down option in relation to the royalty. At the time of project construction, the operator may make a payment of US$5.5 million to reduce the royalty percentage by 2% resulting in a royalty of 0.75%. Pursuant to a pre-existing agreement, the buy-down payment is payable to the original royalty owners.





Increased the amount available under the revolving credit facility by $150.0 million to $550.0 million, with an additional uncommitted accordion of up to $100.0 million (for a total availability of up to $650.0 million). The maturity date of the facility was extended to July 30, 2025, which can be extended annually.





Declared a quarterly dividend of $0.055 per common share payable on October 15, 2021 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on September 30, 2021, a dividend increase of 10%.





Concluded, on October 27, 2021, a transaction with Barrick TZ Limited, a subsidiary of Barrick Gold Corporation ("Barrick"), to acquire royalties for total cash consideration of US$11.8 million, including a 2% NSR royalty on the AfriOre and Gold Rim licenses comprising the West Kenya project operated by Shanta Gold Limited, a 1% NSR royalty on the Frontier project operated by Metalor SA, a private company, and a 1% NSR royalty on the Central Hound? project operated by Thor Explorations Ltd.



Osisko Development Update

Cariboo Gold Project

Osisko Development has drilled approximately 150,000 metres, of its planned 200,000 metre 2021 program, to expand and delineate the known and new vein corridors and deposits of the Cariboo gold project. Management of Osisko Development believes that it has completed sufficient drilling for a mineral resource update to be used towards a feasibility study in the first half of 2022. Exploration during the quarter was focused on the expansion of the Lowhee Zone and further delineation of the Valley, Mosquito and Shaft deposits. The Cow Mountain Underground Bulk Sample Permit was received in July 2021 and bulk sample activities are anticipated in 2022 now that the underground portal is complete.

Bonanza Ledge Phase II Project

Osisko Development started mining operations at its Bonanza Ledge Phase II project in the first quarter of 2021. The project is a small scale and short life operation, which allows Osisko Development to facilitate (i) opportunities for managing historical reclamation obligations inherited by the company, (ii) hands on training and commissioning of the company's mining and processing complex for the Cariboo gold project and (iii) maintain the economic and social benefits for the First Nations partners and communities.

In the third quarter of 2021, Osisko Development incurred an impairment charge of $22.4 million on the Bonanza Ledge Phase II project, triggered by continuing operational challenges leading to lower production and revenues than originally planned.

San Antonio Gold Project

Approximately 11,800 metres of infill drilling was completed during the third quarter at the San Antonio gold project in Sonora, Mexico, and 22,724 meters year-to-date. First drill results from the project are pending. Osisko Development is planning to commence processing, via heap leach, of the 1.1 million tonne stockpile in November. Permitting for production, via heap leach, of the Sapuchi oxide mineralization is also on schedule and granting of the permit is anticipated in the first half of 2022.

The stockpile inventory was revalued at its net recoverable amount during the third quarter following a decrease in the gold price and an increase in the expected processing and transportation costs, resulting in an impairment charge of $11.0 million.

For additional information on the Osisko Development activities, please refer to the press releases and other documents filed on Sedar (www.sedar.com) under Osisko Development's profile and on its website (www.osiskodev.com).

Q3 2021 Results and Conference Call Details

Conference Call: Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at 10:00 am EST Dial-in Numbers: North American Toll-Free: 1 (888) 550-4423

Local and International: 1 (438) 801-4067 Replay (available until December 10, 2021 at 11:59 pm EST): North American Toll-Free: 1 (800) 770-2030

Local and International: 1 (647) 362-9199

Access code: 1981388 Replay also available on our website at www.osiskogr.com

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Guy Desharnais, Ph.D., P.Geo., Vice President, Project Evaluation at Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd., who is a "qualified person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").

About Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. is an intermediate precious metal royalty company focused on the Americas that commenced activities in June 2014. Osisko holds a North American focused portfolio of over 160 royalties, streams and precious metal offtakes. Osisko's portfolio is anchored by its cornerstone asset, a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine, which is the largest gold mine in Canada.

Osisko's head office is located at 1100 Avenue des Canadiens-de-Montr?al, Suite 300, Montr?al, Qu?bec, H3B 2S2.

For further information, please contact Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd.:

Heather Taylor

Vice President, Investor Relations

Tel. (514) 940-0670 x105

htaylor@osiskogr.com

Notes: (1) Gold equivalent ounces ("GEOs") are calculated on a quarterly basis and include royalties, streams and offtakes. Silver earned from royalty and stream agreements has been converted to gold equivalent ounces by multiplying the silver ounces by the average silver price for the period and dividing by the average gold price for the period. Diamonds, other metals and cash royalties were converted into gold equivalent ounces by dividing the associated revenue by the average gold price for the period. Offtake agreements were converted using the financial settlement equivalent divided by the average gold price for the period.





Average Metal Prices and Exchange Rate Three months ended

September 30, Nine months ended

September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Gold(1) $1,790 $1,909 $1,800 $1,735 Silver(2) $24 $24 $26 $19 Exchange rate (US$/Can$)(3) 1.2600 1.3321 1.2514 1.3541

(1) The London Bullion Market Association's pm price in U.S. dollars.

(2) The London Bullion Market Association's price in U.S. dollars.

(3) Bank of Canada daily rate.



(2) The royalties and streams segment refers to the royalty, stream and other interests segment, which corresponds to the activities of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. and its subsidiaries, excluding Osisko Development Corp. and its subsidiaries. (3) The mining exploration and development segment refers to the mining exploration, evaluation and development segment, which corresponds to the activities of Osisko Development Corp. and its subsidiaries. (4) Cash margin, which represents revenues less cost of sales, is a non-IFRS measure. The Company believes that this non-IFRS generally-accepted industry measure provides a realistic indication of operating performance and provides a useful comparison with its peers. The following table reconciles the cash margin to the revenues and cost of sales presented in the consolidated statements of income (loss) and related notes (in thousands of Canadian dollars):





Three months ended

September 30,

Nine months ended

September 30,

2021 2020 2021 2020 $ $ $ $ Revenues 50,035 55,707 174,204 149,070 Less: Revenues from offtake interests - (14,464 ) (25,265 ) (41,260 ) Revenues from royalty and stream interests 50,035 41,243 148,939 107,810 Cost of sales (3,507 ) (15,236 ) (34,000 ) (45,464 ) Less: Cost of sales of offtake interests - 13,738 24,343 39,114 Cost of sales of royalty and stream interests (3,507 ) (1,498 ) (9,657 ) (6,350 ) Revenues from royalty and stream interests 50,035 41,243 148,939 107,810 Less: Cost of sales of royalty and stream interests (3,507 ) (1,498 ) (9,657 ) (6,350 ) Cash margin from royalty and stream interests 46,528 39,745 139,282 101,460 93 % 96 % 94 % 94 % Revenues from offtake interests - 14,464 25,265 41,260 Less: Cost of sales of offtake interests - (13,738 ) (24,343 ) (39,114 ) Cash margin from offtake interests - 726 922 2,146 - 5 % 4 % 5 % Excluding the Renard diamond stream Revenues from royalty and stream interests 50,035 41,243 148,939 107,810 Less: Revenues from the Renard diamond stream (5,529 ) - (13,891 ) (4,408 ) Revenues from royalty and stream interests, net 44,506 41,243 135,048 103,402 Cost of sales of royalty and stream interests (3,507 ) (1,498 ) (9,657 ) (6,350 ) Less: Cost of sales of the Renard diamond stream 2,090 - 5,642 1,906 Cost of sales of royalty and stream interests, net (1,417 ) (1,498 ) (4,015 ) (4,444 ) Cash margin from royalty and stream interests, excluding the Renard diamond stream 43,089 39,745 131,033 98,958 97 % 96 % 97 % 96 %





(5) The Company has included certain non-IFRS measures including "Adjusted Earnings" and "Adjusted Earnings per basic share" to supplement its consolidated financial statements, which are presented in accordance with IFRS.



The Company believes that these measures, together with measures determined in accordance with IFRS, provide investors with an improved ability to evaluate the underlying performance of the Company. Non-IFRS measures do not have any standardized meaning prescribed under IFRS, and therefore they may not be comparable to similar measures employed by other companies. The data is intended to provide additional information and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS.



"Adjusted earnings (loss)" is defined as "Net earnings (loss)" adjusted for certain items: "Foreign exchange gain (loss)", "Impairment of assets", including impairment on financial assets and investments in associates, "Gains (losses) on disposal of exploration and evaluation assets", "Unrealized gain (loss) on investments", "Share of loss of associates", "Deferred premium income on flow-through shares", "Deferred income tax expense (recovery)" and other unusual items such as transaction costs.



Adjusted earnings (loss) per basic share is obtained from the "adjusted earnings (loss)" divided by the "Weighted average number of common shares outstanding" for the period.





For the three months ended September 30,

2021 2020 Osisko Gold

Royalties (i)

Osisko

Development (ii) Consolidated Osisko Gold

Royalties (i) Osisko

Development (ii) Consolidated (in thousands of dollars, except

per share amounts) $

$ $ $ $

$ Net earnings (loss) 25,593 (31,745 ) (6,152 ) 12,759 (245 ) 12,514 Adjustments: Impairment of assets - 33,320 33,320 1,281 - 1,281 Foreign exchange (gain) loss 322 (993 ) (671 ) 391 - 391 Unrealized loss (gain) on investments (11,202 ) 456 (10,746 ) (459 ) (849 ) (1,308 ) Share of loss of associates 627 145 772 551 209 760 Deferred premium income on flow-through shares - (2,602 ) (2,602 ) - - - Deferred income tax expense (recovery) 7,941 (3,953 ) 3,988 3,616 (1 ) 3,615 Transaction costs (RTO transaction) - - - 276 - 276 Adjusted earnings (loss) 23,281 (5,372 ) 17,909 18,415 (886 ) 17,529 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding (000's) 167,924 167,924 167,924 166,110 166,110 166,110 Adjusted earnings (loss) per basic share 0.14 (0.03 ) 0.11 0.11 (0.01 ) 0.11





(i) Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. and its subsidiaries, excluding Osisko Development Corp. and its subsidiaries. Represents the royalty, stream and other interests segment. (ii) Osisko Development Corp. and its subsidiaries. Represents the mining exploration, evaluation and development segment.





For the nine months ended September 30,

2021 2020 Osisko Gold

Royalties (i) Osisko

Development (ii) Consolidated Osisko Gold

Royalties (i) Osisko

Development (ii) Consolidated (in thousands of dollars, except

per share amounts) $

$ $ $ $

$ Net earnings (loss) 55,397 (76,849 ) (21,452 ) 12,545 (301 ) 12,244 Adjustments: Impairment assets 4,400 73,799 78,199 31,604 - 31,604 Foreign exchange (gain) loss 182 542 724 (1,166 ) - (1,166 ) Unrealized loss (gain) on investments (8,260 ) (841 ) (9,101 ) (11,041 ) (4,499 ) (15,540 ) Share of loss of associates 1,363 1,302 2,665 2,336 1,598 3,934 Deferred premium income on flow-through shares - (5,869 ) (5,869 ) - - - Deferred income tax expense (recovery) 17,515 (6,694 ) 10,821 1,158 432 1,590 Transaction costs (RTO transaction) - - - 276 - 276 Adjusted earnings (loss) 70,597 (14,610 ) 55,987 35,712 (2,770 ) 32,942 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding (000's) 167,786 167,786 167,786 162,321 162,321 162,321 Adjusted earnings (loss) per basic share 0.42 (0.09 ) 0.33 0.22 (0.02 ) 0.20





(i) Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. and its subsidiaries, excluding Osisko Development Corp. and its subsidiaries. Represents the royalty, stream and other interests segment. (ii) Osisko Development Corp. and its subsidiaries (carve-out of the mining activities of Osisko Gold Royalties prior to the reverse take-over transaction completed on November 25, 2020 and creating Osisko Development). Represents the mining exploration, evaluation and development segment.

Forward-looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information and forward-looking statements (together, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws and the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements in this release, other than statements of historical fact, that address future events, developments or performance that Osisko expects to occur including management's expectations regarding Osisko's growth, results of operations, estimated future revenue, requirements for additional capital, production estimates, production costs and revenue, business prospects and opportunities are forward-looking statements. In addition, statements relating to gold equivalent ounces ("GEOs"), especially as they relate to production guidance for 2021, are forward-looking statements, as they involve implied assessment, based on certain estimates and assumptions, and no assurance can be given that the GEOs will be realized. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "is expected" "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential", "scheduled" and similar expressions or variations (including negative variations of such words and phrases), or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions, events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur including, without limitation, the performance of the assets of Osisko, including exploration results from other properties over which Osisko holds an interest, Osisko's ability to seize future opportunities including as a result of its increased financial flexibility and the ability of Osisko Development to achieve the objective of its 2021 exploration and delineation program to successfully expand and delineate the known and new vein corridors and deposit at the Cariboo gold project, and the successful performance of regional greenfield exploration work along the Burns, Yanks and Shaft deposits, the timely development of the Cariboo gold project and timely completion of the related feasibility study, the achievement of the goals pursued by Osisko Development in mining the Bonanza Ledge Phase 2 deposit. Although Osisko believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors and are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may accordingly differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results deriving from Osisko's royalties, streams and other interests to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include, without limitation: the uncertainties related to the COVID-19 impacts, the influence of political or economic factors including fluctuations in the prices of the commodities and in value of the Canadian dollar relative to the U.S. dollar, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions; regulations and regulatory changes in national and local government, including permitting and licensing regimes and taxation policies; whether or not Osisko is determined to have "passive foreign investment company" ("PFIC") status as defined in Section 1297 of the United States Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended; potential changes in Canadian tax treatments of offshore streams or other interests, litigation, title, permit or license disputes; risks and hazards associated with the business of exploring, development and mining on the properties in which Osisko holds a royalty, stream or other interest including, but not limited to development, permitting, infrastructure, operating or technical difficulties, unusual or unexpected geological and metallurgical conditions, slope failures or cave-ins, flooding and other natural disasters or civil unrest, rate, grade and timing of production differences from mineral resource estimates or production forecasts or other uninsured risks; risk related to business opportunities that become available to, or are pursued by Osisko and exercise of third party rights affecting proposed investments. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon assumptions management believes to be reasonable, including, without limitation: the ongoing operation of the properties in which Osisko holds a royalty, stream or other interest by the owners or operators of such properties in a manner consistent with past practice; the accuracy of public statements and disclosures made by the owners or operators of such underlying properties; no material adverse change in the market price of the commodities that underlie the asset portfolio; Osisko's ongoing income and assets relating to the determination of its PFIC status, no material changes to existing tax treatments; no adverse development in respect of any significant property in which Osisko holds a royalty, stream or other interest; the accuracy of publicly disclosed expectations for the development of underlying properties that are not yet in production; and the absence of any other factors that could cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. However, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Osisko cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements and investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein.

For additional information with respect to these and other factors and assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements made in this press release, see the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the most recent Annual Information Form of Osisko which is filed with the Canadian securities commissions and available electronically under Osisko's issuer profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on EDGAR at www.sec.gov. The forward-looking information set forth herein reflects Osisko's expectations as at the date of this press release and is subject to change after such date. Osisko disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. Consolidated Balance Sheets (tabular amounts expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars) September 30, December 31, 2021 2020 $ $ Assets Current assets Cash 151,945 302,524 Short-term investments - 3,501 Amounts receivable 16,038 12,894 Inventories 19,172 10,025 Other assets 2,608 6,244 189,763 335,188 Non-current assets Investments in associates 126,035 119,219 Other investments 165,485 157,514 Royalty, stream and other interests 1,147,153 1,116,128 Mining interests and plant and equipment 590,989 489,512 Exploration and evaluation 45,875 42,519 Goodwill 111,204 111,204 Other assets 13,821 25,820 2,390,325 2,397,104 Liabilities Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 46,700 46,889 Dividends payable 9,160 8,358 Provisions and other liabilities 15,956 4,431 Current portion of long-term debt - 49,867 71,816 109,545 Non-current liabilities Provisions and other liabilities 39,934 41,536 Long-term debt 405,306 350,562 Deferred income taxes 61,669 54,429 578,725 556,072 Equity Share capital 1,779,565 1,776,629 Warrants 18,072 18,072 Contributed surplus 41,041 41,570 Equity component of convertible debentures 14,510 17,601 Accumulated other comprehensive income 60,181 48,951 Deficit (260,637 ) (174,458 ) Equity attributable to Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd.'s shareholders 1,652,732 1,728,365 Non-controlling interests 158,868 112,667 Total equity 1,811,600 1,841,032 2,390,325 2,397,104





Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss) For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020 (tabular amounts expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts) Three months ended

September 30,

Nine months ended

September 30,

2021 2020 2021 2020 $ $ $ $ Revenues 50,035 55,707 174,204 149,070 Cost of sales (3,507 ) (15,236 ) (34,000 ) (45,464 ) Depletion of royalty, stream and other interests (12,733 ) (9,665 ) (36,097 ) (32,057 ) Gross profit 33,795 30,806 104,107 71,549 Other operating expenses General and administrative (11,359 ) (5,957 ) (30,436 ) (18,059 ) Business development (933 ) (1,910 ) (3,038 ) (4,682 ) Exploration and evaluation (336 ) (32 ) (1,516 ) (108 ) Impairments - royalty, stream and other interests - - (2,288 ) (26,300 ) Impairments - mining exploration, evaluation and development (33,320 ) - (73,799 ) - Operating (loss) income (12,153 ) 22,907 (6,970 ) 22,400 Interest income 1,268 1,327 3,926 3,523 Finance costs (6,269 ) (6,440 ) (18,296 ) (19,938 ) Foreign exchange gain (loss) 798 (419 ) (737 ) 1,299 Share of loss of associates (772 ) (760 ) (2,665 ) (3,934 ) Other gains, net 15,296 27 15,015 11,462 (Loss) earnings before income taxes (1,832 ) 16,642 (9,727 ) 14,812 Income tax expense (4,320 ) (4,128 ) (11,725 ) (2,568 ) Net (loss) earnings (6,152 ) 12,514 (21,452 ) 12,244 Net earnings (loss) attributable to: Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd.'s shareholders 1,795 12,514 (2,370 ) 12,244 Non-controlling interests (7,947 ) - (19,082 ) - Net earnings per share Basic and diluted 0.01 0.08 (0.01 ) 0.08





Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020 (tabular amounts expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars) Three months ended

September 30,

Nine months ended

September 30,

2021 2020 2021 2020 $ $ $ $ Operating activities Net (loss) earnings (6,152 ) 12,514 (21,452 ) 12,244 Adjustments for: Share-based compensation 3,845 2,567 9,235 6,932 Depletion and amortization 12,918 9,954 36,973 33,067 Impairment of assets 33,320 1,281 78,199 31,604 Finance costs 2,058 1,888 5,613 6,638 Share of loss of associates 772 760 2,665 3,934 Net gain on acquisition of investments (6,989 ) (982 ) (7,638 ) (3,827 ) Change in fair value of financial assets at fair value through profit and loss (3,757 ) (326 ) (72 ) (1,332 ) Net gain on dilution of investments - - (1,391 ) (10,381 ) Net gain on disposal of investments - - - (1,226 ) Foreign exchange loss (gain) (671 ) 391 724 (1,166 ) Flow-through shares premium income (2,602 ) - (5,869 ) - Deferred income tax expense (recovery) 3,988 3,615 10,821 1,590 Others (2,843 ) 35 (2,351 ) 110 Net cash flows provided by operating activities

before changes in non-cash working capital items 33,887 31,697 105,457 78,187 Changes in non-cash working capital items 7,196 4,426 (12,133 ) (2,842 ) Net cash flows provided by operating activities 41,083 36,123 93,324 75,345 Investing activities Net disposal of short-term investments 3,408 (519 ) 3,408 (1,588 ) Acquisition of investments (28,328 ) (8,401 ) (42,165 ) (42,344 ) Proceeds on disposal of investments - 7,163 28,109 10,600 Acquisition of the San Antonio gold project - (48,708 ) - (48,708 ) Acquisition of royalty and stream interests (25,836 ) (12,512 ) (68,713 ) (36,879 ) Mining assets and plant and equipment (54,865 ) (16,072 ) (144,516 ) (42,487 ) Exploration and evaluation expenses, net (4,307 ) (85 ) (5,470 ) (201 ) Restricted cash - 4,762 - 4,762 Others (63 ) 206 (264 ) 357 Net cash flows used in investing activities (109,991 ) (74,166 ) (229,611 ) (156,488 ) Financing activities Private placement of common shares - - - 85,000 Increase in long-term debt - - 50,000 71,660 Repayment of long-term debt - - (50,000 ) - Investments from minority shareholders - - 38,841 - Share issue expenses from investments from minority shareholders - - (2,581 ) - Exercise of share options and shares issued under the share purchase plan 87 6,249 13,194 7,382 Normal course issuer bid purchase of common shares (26,037 ) - (30,501 ) (3,933 ) Dividends paid (8,049 ) (6,882 ) (23,745 ) (21,063 ) Capital payments on lease liabilities (1,798 ) (201 ) (4,578 ) (594 ) Withholding taxes on settlement of restricted and deferred share units - - (3,582 ) (2,094 ) Others (1,079 ) 127 (1,082 ) (152 ) Net cash flows (used in) provided by financing activities (36,876 ) (707 ) (14,034 ) 136,206 (Decrease) increase in cash before effects of exchange rate changes on cash (105,784 ) (38,750 ) (150,321 ) 55,063 Effects of exchange rate changes on cash 2,766 (2,516 ) (258 ) (2,581 ) (Decrease) increase in cash (103,018 ) (41,266 ) (150,579 ) 52,482 Cash - beginning of period 254,963 201,971 302,524 108,223 Cash - end of period 151,945 160,705 151,945 160,705



