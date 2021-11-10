Gungnir Drills 44.90 g/t platinum over 0.65 metres, 13.65 metres of 0.83% nickel, 8.00 metres of 1.03% nickel, Peak Assay of 5.12% nickel at Lappvattnet

SURREY, November 10, 2021 - Gungnir Resources Inc. (TSXV:GUG)(OTC PINK:ASWRF)("Gungnir" or the "Company") is very pleased to report more near surface, high-grade nickel and platinum results from its 2021, 15-hole drill program at the Company's Lappvattnet nickel deposit in Sweden. Today's results are for drill holes LAP21-08 to -10 plus a very high-grade platinum interval in partial assay results for drill hole LAP21-14. Assays are pending for drill holes LAP21-11 to -15.

Highlights:

44.90 g/t (1.31 ounces per ton) platinum over 0.65 metres in hole LAP21-14; highest platinum grade at Lappvattnet to date

13.65 metres grading 0.83% nickel, including 1.16% nickel over 5.50 metres in hole LAP21-10

8.00 metres grading 1.03% nickel, including 2.90% nickel over 0.60 metres in hole LAP21-09

Peak values of 5.12% nickel over 0.20 metres and 3.23% nickel over 0.25 metres in hole LAP21-08

All results reported are 40 to 80 metres below surface

Jari Paakki, CEO commented, "We are seeing further assays rolling-in now and we should have all results reported more or less on schedule by mid-December 2021. Once again, we continue to report high-grade nickel assays at Lappvattnet, all near surface, with more assays to come from five drill holes. We are also highlighting a very high-grade platinum interval of 44.90 g/t Pt over 0.65 metres (topping our previous high of 39.00 g/t Pt over 0.45 metres) which continues to re-affirm potential for value-added precious metals locally at Lappvattnet."

Results Table:



Hole ID From (m) To (m) Length (m) Ni % Cu % Co % PGEs (g/t) LAP21-14 ** 43.85 44.50 0.65 pending pending pending 45.53 LAP21-10 68.00 81.65 13.65 0.83 0.11 0.02 0.12 76.15 81.65 5.50 1.16 0.12 0.02 0.10 80.95 81.65 0.70 2.22 0.10 0.03 0.12 LAP21-09 42.00 50.00 8.00 1.03 0.36 0.02 0.14 44.00 44.60 0.60 2.90 0.39 0.05 0.19 LAP21-08 54.00 60.30 6.30 0.62 0.13 0.01 0.13 55.60 55.80 0.20 5.12 0.02 0.04 0.16 60.05 60.30 0.25 3.23 0.11 0.05 0.64 PGEs in grams per tonne (g/t) = platinum (Pt) + palladium (Pd) + gold (Au) ** Partial assay results only; PGEs for LAP21-14 = 44.90 g/t Pt + 0.15 g/t Pd + 0.48 g/t Au Length is core length in metres

Drilling Details:

The Company's recently completed 15-hole (1,300 metre) drill program at Lappvattnet tested the western part of the deposit with a series of tight-spaced holes to better define the geometry of the mineralized zone. Drilling covered a strike length of 140 metres which represents just 20% of the total strike length of the nickel deposit (sections 7.5E to 11E); please refer to map in Corporate Presentation on the Company's website. New drilling and assays are expected to be incorporated into future resource upgrades.

Drill hole LAP21-08 was drilled on Section 11E, holes LAP21-09 and -10 were drilled on Section 8.5E and LAP21-14 was drilled on Section 9.5E spanning a strike length of 100 metres. Hole LAP21-08 hit two narrow high-grade nickel intervals at both upper and lower contacts of a peridotite confirming the eastern continuation of the ultramafic intrusion and high-grade nickel in gap between historic holes LAP74212 and LAP74214B. Holes LAP21-09 and LAP21-10 were drilled on a section with no previous drilling. Here, nickel mineralization is hosted in both gneissic sedimentary rocks and peridotite. The new high-grade platinum intersection (44.90 g/t Pt over 0.65 metres) in hole LAP21-14 is located 60 metres east of the previous high of 39.00 g/t Pt over 0.45 metres from Gungnir sampling of historic hole LAP07-002 which also included 11.80 g/t palladium (see news release dated March 20, 2020). Partial assay results for hole LAP21-14 include PGE analysis for all samples from this hole (19 total) with Pt ranging from <0.01 to 44.90 g/t, <0.01 to 0.15 g/t for Pd and <0.01 to 0.48 g/t for Au; analyses pending for multi-elements including Ni, Cu and Co.

Hole LAP21-08 was drilled 73.8 metres at a dip of -75 degrees at location 1,741,620mE and 7,165,201mN, LAP21-09 was drilled 101.8 metres at a dip of -65 degrees and LAP21-10 was drilled 101.7 metres at a dip of -80 degrees both at location 1,741,530mE and 7,165,161mN, and LAP21-14 was drilled 101.7 metres at a dip of -60 degrees at location 1,741,571mE and 7,165,176mN. All co-ordinates above are in Swedish co-ordinate system RT90-2.5, and all holes were drilled at an azimuth of 340 degrees.

QA/QC:

Drill core was logged and tagged for sampling at the Company's core logging facility in Lycksele then shipped to ALS Minerals' Core Services Laboratory in Mala. Core was sawed on site in Mala by ALS staff and prepped sample material was sent to ALS's Lab in Ireland. Core was analyzed for multi-elements using code ME-MS41, Cu OG46 analysis for >10000 ppm Cu, NiOG46 analysis for >10000 ppm Ni, and Pt, Pd, and Au were analyzed using fire assay method PGM-ICP27. Blanks and certified standards are routinely included in sample batches for quality assurance and control. Results today are reportable analytical data from three separate workorders.

Nickel Resources:

Gungnir's nickel resources in Sweden include Lappvattnet and Rormyrberget. In 2020, the Company updated both resources which collectively total 177 million pounds of nickel (see Technical Report with an effective date of November 17, 2020). The properties are accessible year-round with good transportation and industrial infrastructure including shipping facilities and are located about an hour drive from Boliden's mill complex.

Lappvattnet: Inferred Resource of 780,000 tonnes grading 1.35% nickel for 23.1 million lbs (10.5 million kg) of nickel.

Rormyrberget: Inferred Resource of 36,800,000 tonnes grading 0.19% nickel for 154 million lbs (70 million kg) of nickel.

The technical information in this news release has been prepared and approved by Jari Paakki, P.Geo., CEO, and a director of the Company. Mr. Paakki is a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101.

About Gungnir Resources

Gungnir Resources Inc. is a Canadian-based TSX-V listed mineral exploration company (GUG: TSX-V, ASWRF: OTCPK) with gold and base metal projects in northern Sweden. Gungnir's assets include two nickel-copper-cobalt deposits, Lappvattnet and Rormyrberget, both with updated nickel resources, and the Knaften project which hosts a developing intrusion-hosted gold system, and VMS (zinc-copper) and copper-nickel targets, all of which are open for expansion and further discovery. Further information about the Company and its properties may be found at www.gungnirresources.com or at www.sedar.com.

On behalf of the Board,

Jari Paakki, CEO and Director

