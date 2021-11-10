Menü Artikel
International Prospect Ventures Ltd. Announces New Major Shareholder

13:30 Uhr  |  Newsfile

Val-d'Or, Québec--(Newsfile Corp. - November 10, 2021) - International Prospect Ventures Ltd. (TSXV: IZZ) ("International Prospect" or the "Company") announces that with the closing of the plan of arrangement involving Golden Valley Mines and Royalties Ltd. ("GZZ") and Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSE: GROY), GROY has indirectly become the Company's largest shareholder.

Martin Walter, the Company's President and CEO, commented that, "The management team would like to welcome Gold Royalty as an indirect shareholder of the Company. Having such a strong and successful royalty company as the Company's largest shareholder should prove to be beneficial to the Company with its' own efforts in project generation and royalty creation, currently focused primarily in, but not limited to, Australia."

The Board would also like to congratulate Glenn J. Mullan, the Company's Executive Chairman, on his joining the board of directors of GROY on the closing of the plan of arrangement.

About International Prospect Ventures Ltd.

International Prospect Ventures is a junior mineral exploration company that holds interests in mining claims (and is continuing to acquire additional interests) located in the Pilbara Craton, Western Australia, within an area Southeast of Karratha, where multiple early-stage gold discoveries have been reported. The Company also has a 100% interest in the Porcupine Miracle Gold Prospect, consisting of 4 mineral claims located in Langmuir Township, near Timmins, Ontario and a 100% interest in the Beartooth Island Uranium Prospect, near Uranium City, Lake Athabasca, Saskatchewan. International Prospect Ventures continues to evaluate additional opportunities.

For additional information, please contact:
Martin Walter
President/CEO
2864 chemin Sullivan
Val-d'Or, Québec J9P 0B9
Tel.: 819-824-2808
Email: martin.walter@iprospectventures.ca
Website: www.iprospectventures.ca

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/102760


