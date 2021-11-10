CBLT Declares Dividend and Provides Update on Shatford Lake (Lithium)

Burlington, November 10, 2021 - CBLT Inc. (TSXV: CBLT) ("CBLT") declares a dividend and provides an update on its exploration program at Shatford Lake. "Good things are happening at CBLT," said Peter M. Clausi, CBLT's CEO. "Results from the samples taken from pegmatites are imminent and our shareholders are catching a dividend. We're expecting a strong finish to the year."

Dividend

CBLT owns roughly 4,200,000 common shares of Ciscom Corp. or roughly 12% of the Ciscom shares outstanding. Ciscom is an Ontario company carrying out private equity acquisitions. Ciscom has closed on its first acquisition, the terms of which are not yet publicly available. To allow CBLT's shareholders to directly participate in Ciscom's potential success, CBLT's board has declared a dividend of some of the Ciscom shares to CBLT shareholders, with a record date of November 17, 2021. CBLT will retain the remainder of the Ciscom shares as an investment.

For every CBLT share held, each CBLT shareholder will receive 0.011815 Ciscom share, which means for every 84.64119222 CBLT shares held, each CBLT shareholder will receive one Ciscom share. Fractional dividends will not be paid.

CBLT's board of directors has the discretion to fix the payment date for the dividend. The current intention is that it be paid in Q12022, but that is not a definitive period. A future announcement will be made to fix the payment date.

"We will be able to make financial disclosure on Ciscom and its acquisitions as Ciscom goes through the process of becoming a reporting issuer," said Clausi. "Forest fires in Manitoba and Ontario prevented us from extensive exploration this year, but we've always said you can make money for the shareholders with the drillbit and with the pen. Since we were denied the drillbit, we worked hard with the pen."

Anyone interested in learning more about Ciscom is encouraged to contact Ciscom's President and CEO Peter MacDonald at 1 (416) 366-9727 or by email at info@ciscomcorp.com.

Shatford Lake

In June, 2021 CBLT began a field program at Shatford Lake, Manitoba, which management believes to be highly prospective for lithium. Given its proximity to the Tanco Mine and its location in the Bird River Pegmatite Field, Manitoba, management believes Shatford Lake is also prospective for tantalum, beryllium, cesium and rubidium.

It has been estimated that Tanco's lithium reserves are 7.3 million tonnes at 2.76% Li2O (GSWA Mining Bulletin No. 22, page 66). This is a historical third party estimate from 1991 and CBLT has no information as to the methodology used to calculate this estimate or whether it was carried out under the supervision of a Qualified Person, as that term is defined in NI43-101. Readers are cautioned not to rely upon this estimate. CBLT references this to inform its knowledge of the area and to support its thesis for exploration at Shatford Lake.

CBLT's program entails surface mapping and taking samples from the pegmatite. The first batch of samples has been sent to an accredited lab for analysis. Results are expected shortly.

The field program is expected to continue with further sampling and mapping.

