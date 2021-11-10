X-Terra Resources Completes Trenching Program at Grog and Northwest

ROUYN-NORANDA, QC, Nov. 10, 2021 /CNW/ - X-Terra Resources Inc. (TSXV: XTT) (FRANKFURT: XTR) ("X-Terra") is pleased to announce that it has completed its trenching program at the Grog and Northwest properties located in Restigouche County, New Brunswick.

A total of 46 trenches were completed, totalling 1.65 kilometres and over 420 rock samples were collected. The sampling covered seven unique targets that were selected based on the historical 2018 and 2019 till sampling program, which were split into two groups, 20 kilometres apart. In both cases, the technical teams highlighted that new quartz and quartz-carbonate vein networks were identified in 22 of the 46 trenches and were associated with strong deformation features such as shear zones and faults located close to fold hinges. Individual veins within the networks ranged from 10 to 40 centimetres and evolved locally in tectonic breccia over widths reaching locally 10 to 20 metres.

In parallel, a soil survey (B horizon) has just been completed and served to cover additional important targets on the property, including the Grog epithermal system with the objective to support the ongoing structural study. The area is generally devoid of outcrops making it necessary to employ a combination of geochemistry and trenching to identify additional gold potential. The geochemical technical teams from Terrane Geoscience collected 977 samples, plus 53 blanks and 53 duplicates for a total of 1082, all of which have now been delivered to the lab for assay.

Northwest System

The Northwest property is known to host isolated high grade gold bearing quartz veins previously identified and sampled. Veins are developed in sediments of the White Brook Formation and are composed of alternating sequence of sandstone and siliceous mudstone. The area was covered by regional till survey which identified kilometric gold grain clusters.

Approximately one kilometre of trenching spread out over 25 unique trenches was completed to cover four targets distributed inside a 20 square kilometre area.

Quartz and quartz-carbonate veins networks were identified in 11 of the 25 trenches with apparent widths ranging from less than 1 metre all the way up to 10 metres. The veins identified are developed in coarse clastic sediments close to siltstone contacts.

McKenzie Gulch Fault area

Geochemistry of heavy minerals concentrates obtained from 2019 regional till survey revealed arsenic-antimony anomalies with local gold enrichment correlated with known interpreted north-south regional faults related to the McKenzie Gulch Fault system.

650 metres of trenching spread out over 21 unique trenches were completed to cover three targets, approximately 2.8 kilometres apart. A fourth target was prospected and sampled at surface.

Quartz veining systems were identified in 12 of the 21 trenches, which includes two major veins system cut over lengths of 20 and 30 metres. Veins are commonly brecciated and included in faulty material.

Associated sulfides were observed at two locations: chalcopyrite and sphalerite clots in quartz veins of trench TR-21-41A and finely disseminated pyrite identified in trenches TR-21-29 and TR-21-30 over 5 and 7 metres respectively. This sulfidation is associated with carbonatization in a fault zone.

Michael Ferreira, President and Chief Executive Officer of X-Terra, states: "It was a very positive trenching campaign that yielded many new exciting quartz veins systems. The sulphides identified and associated with the crack and fill texture of the quartz and quartz-carbonate veins is reminiscent of the Rim high grade vein. In addition, the additional geochemical sampling which is still ongoing will continue to deliver even more exciting targets that will warrant further exploration in the future."

All samples have been delivered to Actlabs in Sainte-Germaine-Boulé and the results are expected to take approximately four to six weeks to receive.

Qualified Person

Jeannot Théberge, P. Geo registered in the Provinces of Québec and New-Brunswick, a consultant to X-Terra, a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") has reviewed the technical contents of this news release and has approved the disclosure of the technical information contained herein.

