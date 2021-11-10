Candente Copper Appoints Miguel Inchaustegui as Director

VANCOUVER, Nov. 10, 2021 - Candente Copper Corp. (TSX:DNT, BVL:DNT) ("Candente Copper" or the "Company") welcomes Mr. Luis Miguel Inchaustegui Zevallos as Independent Director of the Company.

A leader in corporate matters and sustainability in the extraction sector, Mr. Inchaustegui is experienced in sustainable development, communications, community relations, legal and institutional relationships. Miguel's mission is to generate value for all parties involved through a social strategy based on the Shared Value concept, which allows companies to become an ally with community and governments.

Mr. Inchaustegui is a lawyer with an MBA and has 27 years' experience working in Transnational corporations and government, including Gold Fields Ltd., Lumina Copper Peru, Barrick Gold Corp., Volcan Mining Company and the Ministry of Energy and Mines of Peru. His management and advisory roles have included Legal Advisor, Vice-President Corporate Affairs and Sustainable Development, Corporate Secretary and both Vice Minister and Minister of Mines of Peru.

"Mr. Inchaustegui is a great addition to our team as we take the Ca?ariaco project to the next stage and we are very fortunate to have him working with us. Miguel's successful experiences in the synergetic development of mining projects and communities in Peru with various major mining companies and the Peruvian government speak for themselves," commented Joanne Freeze, CEO.

"I am very pleased to be joining Candente Copper as an Independent Director to support the next steps of the Ca?ariaco project. I see with great pleasure the work that Ausenco is doing to optimize the project and also the presence of Fortescue Metals Group as an important advancement in the generation of trust with stakeholders. Candente Copper has great potential to generate Shared Value with Ca?ariaco that can position it as a key project contributing to the sustainable development of Northern Peru," commented Miguel Inchaustegui.

About Candente Copper

Candente Copper is a mineral exploration company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The Company's most advanced project is its 100% owned Ca?ariaco project, which includes the Ca?ariaco Norte deposit as well as the Ca?ariaco Sur deposit and Quebrada Verde prospect, located within the western Cordillera of the Peruvian Andes in the Department of Lambayeque in Northern Peru. Ausenco Engineering Inc. has been engaged to conduct an updated Preliminary Economic Assessment Study ("PEA") to evaluate a new development strategy for the Ca?ariaco Norte Project. The updated PEA study is estimated to be completed before the end of Q4 2021.

Candente Copper also holds 100% interest in the Don Gregorio and Arikepay properties in Peru and has an option to earn 100% interest in the Canyon Creek copper-molybdenum property in B.C., Canada.

