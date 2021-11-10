ACME Lithium Prepares for Drill Program Identifying Multiple Targets After Completing Phase 2 Geophysics Survey at Clayton Valley Lithium Project

Carson City, November 10, 2021 - ACME Lithium Inc. (CSE: ACME) (OTCQB: ACLHF) (the "Company", or "ACME") is pleased to report that it has received positive results for potential lithium-brine from Hasbrouck Geophysics after the Company completed its Phase 2 Hybrid Source Audio-Magnetotellurics (HSAMT) survey at ACME's Clayton Valley Lithium Project. The results of the previous gravity and recent HSAMT surveys have prioritized key drill locations to test for lithium concentrations within groundwater brines.

ACME's project is contiguous to Albemarle's Silver Peak lithium resource and production facility. Lithium source material and transport mechanisms for ACME's CC, CCP, JR and SX claims are present and could be similar to those that have supplied Clayton Valley lithium-bearing brines and may be conducive to increased lithium-bearing brine concentrations.

Key Highlights of the Hasbrouck Report Include:

Based on low resistivity values, multiple areas and zones are interpreted to correlate to lithium-brine occurrences in saline rich aquifers or brine saturated pebble gravel.

Prior borehole sampling close to and east of the claims has found lithium-brine present from 85 meters to the total borehole depth of 370 meters with higher concentrations within pebble gravel. It is unknown if the pebble gravel continues beyond the total depth drilled at the borehole.

Zones with resistivities less than a 2.5 ohm-meters cut-off, that are interpreted to correlate to zones with increased salinities and/or possible lithium-brine occurrence, are present primarily in the east and southeast portions of the claims area and cover a larger area from near the surface to around 340 meters below ground surface. Zones with those resistivities are still present to approximately 740 meters although areal coverage decreases beyond about 340 meters.

A small area with resistivities less than about 2.5 ohm-meters is present near the north-central portion of the claims area at depths greater than about 360 meters and extending to approximately 600 meters.

ACME is in the process of securing its drilling contractor, additional technical advisors as well as permits required for a targeted Q1 2022 drill program and will provide further updates as new information comes available.

ACME underscores the brine potential of its claims and based on results, will evaluate processing Lithium Hydroxides utilizing the latest DLE (Direct Lithium Extraction) methodologies, one of which Pure Energy Minerals and strategic investment partner Schlumberger with Panasonic are implementing in Clayton Valley a few miles south of ACME's project.

ACME's project location adjacent to or nearby lithium brine projects does not guarantee exploration success or that mineral resources or reserves will be defined on ACME's properties. Exploration, development and activities conducted by regional companies provides assistance and additional data for exploration work being completed by ACME.

William Feyerabend, Certified Professional Geologist is a qualified person as defined by NI 43-101 and has supervised the preparation of the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for this news release.

