Drilling Completed on Second Target at Playfair's RKV Copper Project, Norway

Vancouver, November 10, 2021 - Playfair's (TSXV: PLY) (FSE: P1J1) (OTC Pink: PLYFF) extensive drill program on its large (201 square kilometers) 100% RKV Copper Project in South Central Norway has successfully completed seven short holes totaling 385.1 metres to test the Storboren target identified by using a combination of Artificial Intelligence (CARDS) and Mobile Metal Ion (MMI) geochemistry. Drilling at Rødalen was reported in Playfair's October 8, 2021 News Release.

At Storboren drillhole STB-21-07 encountered at least 6 sulphide zones ranging from 20 cm to 1.5 metres wide within a previously unknown ultramafic intrusive. Sulphides are mostly pyrrhotite with lesser pyrite and chalcopyrite.





NQ core with sulphides in drillhole STB-21-007 at Storboren

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7302/102756_b432c24794c05848_002full.jpg

Samples have been cut and sent for analysis. Preparation will be at the Malå, Sweden ALS laboratory with analysis at the Loughrea, Ireland ALS laboratory. ALS Minerals is internationally recognized as the global leader in providing geochemical sample preparation, analytical procedures, and data management solutions, with its European hub lab based in Loughrea, Co. Galway.

A total of 99 samples have been submitted and comprised 36 core samples from Rødalen, 60 core samples from Storboren and 3 rock samples.

Playfair will consider future exploration at Rødalen and Storboren once analytical results have been received. Drill testing of the remaining five targets will resume in the Spring.

Promin AS, a Trondheim-based consultancy with extensive experience in the Norwegian Mining industry, provides logistical support and experienced geologists. Helge Rushfeldt assisted greatly in the start-up of the drill program. Kjell Nilsen, one of Norway's most experienced field geologists who discovered Nussir, Norway's largest known copper deposit, and Jonas Dombrowski are directly supervising the drilling, core logging and analysis.





Geologists Kjell Nilsen and Jonas Dombrowski examining drillcore

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7302/102756_b432c24794c05848_003full.jpg

The man portable drill team is supervised by Canadian drillers (No Limit Diamond Drilling) for Arctic Drilling (based in Finnmark). Local "Muskelgutta" (Muscle Guys) have risen to the challenge of moving the man portable drill. Local community support is greatly appreciated.

In keeping with Playfair's intent to minimise the impact of its exploration on the natural environment Playfair is using a lightweight drilling machine which can be disassembled and hand-carried to the drill sites. Although lightweight the drill is capable of drilling to 150m depth using BQ sized rods (36.5 mm or 1.437 inches core diameter) and to 100m depth using NQ sized rods (47.8mm or 1.872 inches core diameter).

All seven drill targets show compelling coherent MMI Cu anomalies with multiple MMI Cu values greater than 6,000 ppb. The highest value recorded was 53,300 ppb MMI Cu. A short MMI Report by SGS states that values greater than 6,000 ppb MMI Cu "are likely to be associated with weathering copper sulphides".





Hillside drill collar location for SB-21-07 at Storboren

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7302/102756_b432c24794c05848_004full.jpg

Overall management and execution of Playfair's RKV drilling program is provided by Ronacher McKenzie Geoscience Inc., an independent consulting group, who, as part of their supervision, will ensure that appropriate quality assurance/quality control (QA/QC) protocols are in place. RMG follows the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum's (CIM) Best Practices.

In Norway, Reidar Gaupås, Playfair's representative, continues to assist Playfair within the local community and enhance Playfair's profile in Norway.





RKV Project, Norway - 2021 Planned Drill Areas

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7302/102756_b432c24794c05848_005full.jpg





RKV Copper Project, Norway - Drill Targets



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7302/102756_b432c24794c05848_006.jpg

The drill targets are MMI (Mobile Metal Ion) copper anomalies discovered by sampling target areas generated by Windfall Geotek (TSXV: WIN) (OTCQB: WINKF) using their proprietary Computer Aided Resources Detection System (CARDS).

The seven drill targets were described previously: Storboren (November 07, 2019, and December 05, 2019, News Releases), Sæterfjellet, (January 06, 2021, News Release), Kletten North and Kletten South (January 28, 2021, News Release), Røstvangen Northeast and Røstvangen Southwest (February 17, 2021, News Release) and Rødalen (March 11, 2021, News Release).

A presentation on the drilling plans can be found at this direct link or on Playfair's website.

The technical contents of this release were approved by Greg Davison, PGeo, a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

The road to a cleaner environment includes electric vehicles. Electric vehicles need copper, nickel, and cobalt. There is no green future without minerals.

For further information visit our website at www.playfairmining.com or contact:

Donald G. Moore

CEO and Director

Phone: 604-377-9220

Email: dmoore@wascomgt.com

D. Neil Briggs

Director

Phone: 604-562-2578

Email: nbriggs@wascomgt.com

Forward-Looking Statements: This Playfair Mining Ltd. News Release may contain certain "forward-looking" statements and information relating to Playfair which are based on the beliefs of Playfair management, as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to Playfair management. Such statements reflect the current risks, uncertainties and assumptions related to certain factors including, without limitations, exploration and development risks, expenditure and financing requirements, title matters, operating hazards, metal prices, political and economic factors, competitive factors, general economic conditions, relationships with vendors and strategic partners, governmental regulation and supervision, seasonality, technological change, industry practices, and one-time events. Should any one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize or change, or should any underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results and forward-looking statements may vary materially from those described herein.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/102756