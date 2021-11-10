NEO Battery Materials Appoints Dr. Dongmok Whang, Expert in Low-Dimensional Nanomaterials and Graphene, to Scientific Advisory Board

Vancouver, November 10, 2021 - NEO Battery Materials Ltd. (TSXV: NBM) (OTCQB: NBMFF) ("NEO" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has appointed Dr. Dongmok Whang to the Scientific Advisory Board. His research expertise lies in the field of fabrication and manufacturing of low-dimensional nanomaterials, especially graphene, semiconductor nanowires, and porous nanostructures for applications in electric vehicle lithium-ion batteries, fuel cells, and various energy storage solutions.

Dr. Whang owns more than 50 patents, 2/3 of which are co-owned with Samsung Electronics ("Samsung"), and he has also co-authored over 177 peer-reviewed publications with over 13,850 citations. For the past 5 years, Dr. Whang was also the leader of a joint research team of Samsung and Sungkyunkwan University ("SKKU"), which the team had attracted interest from both the academic and industrial sectors for its work on developing proprietary technology for large-scale synthesis of single-crystalline graphene. With the Nanoelectronics Lab Team at Samsung, Dr. Whang had also developed technology to synthesize large-area monatomic amorphous graphene.

Graphene is a material consisting of two-dimensional sheets of carbon atoms in a hexagonal crystalline form. The material is widely used in various applications such as flexible display panels and wearable devices in electronics, and additives and active materials for rechargeable batteries. NEO intends to implement graphene as a conductive additive when manufacturing the silicon anode materials and as a potential candidate as a nanocoating layer to enhance cycling durability. The conductive additive improves the electrical conductivity of the active material (i.e., silicon and/or graphite) and is an essential component along with the binder and active material to fabricate the end-product anode.

Dr. Dongmok Whang commented, "I am extremely pleased to be appointed as a scientific advisor for NEO. The Company is currently moving at a fast pace to introduce our silicon anode materials in commercially available EV batteries. As mentioned, we will utilize graphene as a complementary material to catalyze the performance improvement as both a conductive additive and a nanocoating material. We consider even marginal innovations of great importance to NEO's final product."

Dr. Whang is a Professor at the School of Advanced Materials Science & Engineering and Advanced Institute of Nanotechnology at SKKU. Dr. Whang has received his PhD degree in Chemistry from the Pohang University of Science and Technology (POSTECH) in 1997, and prior to joining SKKU, he was a Senior Research Fellow at Harvard University, being a member of the Lieber Research Group that focuses on nanotechnology.

About NEO Battery Materials Ltd.

NEO Battery Materials Ltd. is a Vancouver-based company focused on battery metals and materials. NEO has a focus on producing silicon anodes materials through its proprietary single-step nanocoating process, which provides improvements in capacity and efficiency over lithium-ion batteries using graphite in their anode materials. The Company intends to become a silicon anode active materials supplier to the electric vehicle industry. For more information, please visit the Company's website at: https://www.neobatterymaterials.com/.

