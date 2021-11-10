Phoenix Gold Increases Flow-Through Private Placement

Vancouver, November 10, 2021 - Phoenix Gold Resources Corp. (the "Company") (TSXV:PXA) is pleased to announce that due to investor demand it has increased the size of its flow-through private placement previously announced on October 26, 2021. The Company now proposes to issue up to 8,000,000 units at C$0.50 per Unit ("FT-Units") for total gross proceeds of up to C$4,000,000 (the "FT-Private Placement").

Each FT-Unit will consist of one common share and one-half of one warrant for a period of 24 months from closing of the FT-Private Placement. Each full warrant will, in turn, entitle the holder to purchase an additional common share at a price of $0.75 if exercised within the first 12 months, and at $1.00 after 12 months but within 24 months following the closing date.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the FT-Private Placement to fund exploration and development of the Company's mineral exploration at its York Harbour Mine Property in Newfoundland. The Company may pay finders' fees in connection with the FT-Private Placement to eligible finders, in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange and applicable securities laws, consisting of a cash commission of up to 6% of the gross proceeds of the FT-Private Placement.

The FT-Private Placement is subject to approval of the TSX Venture Exchange; all FT-Units and securities of the Company issued pursuant to the FT-Private Placement will be subject to a four month hold period from the Closing.

The FT-Private Placement is not expected to result in the creation of a new control person of the Company. To the Company's knowledge, there is no material information concerning the Company or its securities that has not been generally disclosed.

