Appointment of Director

Vancouver, November 10, 2021 - Engineer Gold Mines Ltd. (the "Company") (TSXV:EAU) (OTC:EGMLF) is pleased to announce that Mr. Nicholas Clive Aspinall M.SC, P.Eng. has been appointed Director of the Company.

Mr. Aspinall graduated from McGill University, Montreal in Geology with B.Sc. He completed his M.Sc in geo-statistics at Camborne School of Mines UK in 1986, Clive set up his own geological consulting company in Indonesia 1986-2002 where he evaluated, using kriging methods the Indo-Muro gold deposit in Central Kalimantan and offshore tin deposits in Thailand and Malaysia. Clive also spent time exploring the gold-diamond fields of Indonesian Borneo, and porphyry gold deposits in West Sumatra. In 2002 Clive moved back to his home in Atlin BC. With Vancouver based juniors, Clive began to explore Mexico, Peru, Argentina, Yukon and North Western British Columbia for gold, silver copper, rare earths and uranium.

About Engineer Gold Mines Ltd.

Engineer Gold Mines Ltd. is focused on reestablishing gold production at the Company's 100%-owned, historical high-grade Engineer Gold Mine, 32km southwest of Atlin, BC. Exploration and development work has identified numerous high-grade vein and shear-hosted bulk-tonnage gold targets over the Company's 25 km long (18,319 hectare) contiguous claim grouping, which includes prospects: Wann River, 5 km to the southwest; Happy Sullivan, 3 km to the northeast; and TAG, acquired in 2020, 7 km to the north, of the historical Engineer Mine.

For additional information please visit the company website at www.engineergoldmines.com.

