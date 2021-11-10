RT Minerals Corp. Reports Drilling Has Commenced at the Link-Catharine RLDZ Gold Property, Kirkland Lake, Ontario

Vancouver, November 10, 2021 - RT Minerals Corp. (TSXV:RTM) (OTC:RTMFF) (the "Company" or "RTM") is pleased to announce that drilling has commenced on the Company's 100% optioned Link-Catharine RLDZ gold property, located about twenty-five kilometres southeast of Kirkland Lake, Ontario.

The diamond drilling will test up to three surficial outcrops and intervening strike of the apparent deformation zone (Pacaud fault corridor) that aligns with the three outcrops. These outcrops host variable amounts of green carbonate (fuschite), mafic, and ultramafic ("GCMU") rock assemblages that carry varying amounts of quartz and carbonate veining with sulphides.

In addition, a Three-Dimensional Distributed Array IP geophysical program has been completed on the northern part of the Property. The interpretation of the IP geophysical program is expected within the next week.

The Company plans to drill up to twelve diamond drill holes at an average depth of two hundred metres per hole. The drill holes will target the previously described GCMU outcrops in the subsurface and target two prominent magnetic low signatures targeting "magnetic destruction" previously outlined from historical geophysical surveys. Existing and additional targets (deep transverse faults) will be defined from the current northern 3D - IP survey.

The Company also announces that Mr. Victor Cantore has resigned as Strategic Advisor to the Company. We would like to thank Mr. Cantore for his support and wish him well in his future endeavors.

Qualified Person - Mr. Garry Clark, P.Geo., is the Qualified Person for RTM and he has reviewed and approved the technical content of this press release.

About RT Minerals Corp.

RT Minerals Corp. is a junior exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "RTM" and has 78,694,654 common shares issued and outstanding, of which 19.95 million shares are held in escrow to be released over a three-year period ending July 14, 2024. The Company holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Link-Catharine RLDZ gold property comprised of fifteen unpatented single cell mining claims with a total area of 220 hectares in one claim block, which is contiguous to the Company's 100% owned 102 square kilometre Catharine claim block. These properties are located twenty-two kilometres south-southeast of the town of Kirkland Lake, Ontario. The Company also holds a 100% interest in the Norwalk gold property near Wawa, Ontario.

For more information on the Company and its properties, please visit the Company's website at www.rtmcorp.com.

Photo 1 - 11/10/21 Drilling - "Outcrop A"



Click Image To View Full Size

Photo 2 - Gold bearing ~35m wide "Outcrop A" with widespread quartz and carbonate veining.



Click Image To View Full Size

Photo 3 - 2 kg grab sample from 50m by 50m exposed "Outcrop A"



Click Image To View Full Size

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT:

Douglas J. Andrews, B.Sc., M.Sc.

President and Chief Executive Officer

403-200-6542

RT Minerals Corp.

Telephone: 604-681-3170 Fax: 604-681-3552

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as the term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of accuracy of this news release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements, which relate to future events or future performance (including, but not limited to, the overall size of the Offering, the proposed use of proceeds and the expected closing of any tranches thereof) and reflect management's current expectations and assumptions. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Readers are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those expected including, but not limited to, market conditions, availability of financing, actual results of the Company's exploration and other activities, environmental risks, future metal prices, operating risks, accidents, labor issues, delays in obtaining governmental approvals and permits, and other risks in the mining industry. All the forward-looking statements made in this news release are qualified by these cautionary statements and those in our continuous disclosure filings available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances save as required by applicable law.

Copyright (c) 2021 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.