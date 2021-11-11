Fission 3.0 Corp. Comments on the Clearwater River Dene Nation

Kelowna, November 10, 2021 - Fission 3.0 Corp. (TSXV: FUU) (OTCQB: FISOF) ("Fission 3.0") Saskatchewan is consistently ranked as a top jurisdiction globally for mining investment for a reason. The government and the people of the north support the mining and exploration sector. Fission 3.0 works within Best Practices and makes sure to keep an open dialogue with CRDN and all other rightsholders and stakeholders in the areas that it is active. FUU has communicated with the service providers in La Loche, including the CRDN band member businesses, about its upcoming work programs and kept them informed that FUU fully intends to continue its support with them to build on their local capacity.

About Fission 3.0 Corp.

Fission 3.0 is a uranium project generator and exploration company, focusing on projects in the Athabasca Basin, home to some of world's largest high grade uranium discoveries. Fission 3.0 currently has 14 projects in the Athabasca Basin. Several of Fission 3.0's projects are near large uranium discoveries, including, Arrow, Triple R and Hurricane deposits. Fission 3.0 has recently completed an $8 million funding with Red Cloud Securities and is currently planning a winter exploration/drill program on its PLN project. It is also entertaining JV partners with some of its other projects.

