Nippon Dragon Resources Inc. ("Nippon Dragon" or the "Company") Announces Trading Resumption of its Common Shares of the TSX Venture Exchange

November 10, 2021 - Nippon Dragon (TSXV:NIP) announces trading resumption of its common shares on the TSX Venture Exchange following reception of final approval from the TSX Venture Exchange pertaining to the transactions with Labyrinth Resources Limited, RM2C and Material Japan.

The Company expects its common shares will resume trading on the facilities of the TSXV on or around November 12, 2021.

About Nippon

Nippon is active in the exploration and the development of gold resources in Quebec. Nippon also has an exclusive license for the Thermal Fragmentation mining process.

The company's growth strategy is based on:

- The development of its gold deposits with the objective of producing revenue from its operations;

- Increasing the value of its mining assets by prioritizing its exploration targets; and

- The commercialization and employment of its thermal fragmentation technology.

On behalf of the Board,

Fabien Miller, Eng., M.Sc.

Director

514-892-1935

Ressources Nippon Dragon Resources Inc. 7055 Taschereau Blvd., suite 500, Brossard (Québec) J4Z 1A7 Tel: (450) 510-4442 www.nippondragon.com

