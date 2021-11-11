Edison Battery Metals Grants Stock Options

Vancouver, November 10, 2021 - Edison Battery Metals (TSXV: EDDY) (OTCQB: EDDYF) (FSE: VV0) ("Edison" or the "Company") announces that it has granted stock options to acquire an aggregate of 3,900,000 common shares in the capital of the Company at an exercise price of $0.18 (the "Options") in accordance with its 10% rolling stock option plan.

A total of 2,000,000 Options were granted to certain directors and officers of the Company. All Options are fully-vested and exercisable for a five-year term expiring November 10, 2026. Any Options exercised prior to March 11, 2022, will bear a resale restriction expiring on such date.

About Edison Battery Metals Corp.

Edison Battery Metals Corp. is a Canadian-based junior mining exploration company focused on the procurement, exploration and development of cobalt, lithium and other energy metal properties. The Company's acquisition strategy is based on acquiring affordable, cost-effective and highly regarded mineral properties in areas with proven geological potential. Edison is building a portfolio of quality assets capable of supplying critical materials to the battery industry and intends to capitalize on and have its shareholders benefit from the renewed interest in the battery metals space.

On behalf of the Board of Directors:

"Nathan Rotstein"

Nathan Rotstein

Chief Executive Officer, Director

For more information please contact:

Tel: 416-526-3217

Email: info@edisoncobalt.com

Website: www.edisoncobalt.com

