Panoro Minerals Retains Proconsul Capital Ltd. for Investor Relations Support

VANCOUVER, Nov. 11, 2021 - Panoro Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: PML) (Lima: PML) (Frankfurt: PZM) (OTCQB: POROF) ("Panoro" or the "Company") wishes to announce that it has retained the services of Toronto based Proconsul Capital Ltd., ("Proconsul"), a full-service investor relations and marketing consulting services company. Proconsul, founded by its principals, Andreas Curkovic and Martti Kangas, provides investor relations services to Canadian publicly listed companies. Proconsul will focus on broadening relationships with the professional investment community on Panoro's behalf.

Panoro will compensate Proconsul $5,000 monthly and will grant 100,000 options to Proconsul or its nominee, subject to the rules of the TSX Venture Exchange. The Proconsul Agreement and all stock options are subject to regulatory approval.

Luquman Shaheen, the Company's CEO, comments: "With our funding arrangements in place to advance the Cotabambas project to Pre-feasiblity and Feasibility stages, we look forward to repositioning the company to attract an expanded and diversified shareholder base. The Cotabambas Project has demonstrated economic upside from resource growth potential, metallurgical recovery improvements, addition of a heap leach & SX/EW circuit and from increased commodity prices as compared to the Preliminary Economic Assessment. The Cotabambas Projects' strategic location in the heart of the significant and growing Peruvian copper mining district bodes well for the Cotabambas Project to become Peru's next large-scale copper project on the track for development. We are working to complete the closing of the recently announced Antilla transaction and moving forward with the step-out, exploration and infill drilling programs and other studies to support the Pre-Feasibility work. We look forward to working with the Proconsul team to expand Panoro's investor outreach and awareness program."

About Panoro

Panoro is a uniquely positioned Peru-focused copper mine development company. The Company is advancing its flagship project, the Cotabambas Copper-Gold-Silver Project located in the strategically important area of southern Peru.

In support of funding the Cotabambas Project to Pre-feasibility, Feasibility and Construction stages, while minimizing share capital dilution, Panoro has completed a number of strategic transactions. These transactions are estimated to generate up to $US 73 million to fund the Pre-feasibility and Feasibility studies plus $US 126 million for the construction of the Cotabambas Mine. These transactions include:

HCAC - NSR and Cash sale of majority interest, Antilla Project; Wheaton Precious Metals - Precious Metals Purchase Agreement, Cotabambas Project; Hudbay Minerals - NSR Royalty and Cash sale, Kusiorcco Project; and Mintania - NSR Royalty and Cash sale, Cochasayhuas Project.

At the Cotabambas Project, the Company is focused on delineating growth potential while optimizing project economics. Exploration and step-out drilling from 2017, 2018 and 2019 have identified the potential for both oxide and sulphide resource growth.

Summary of Cotabambas Project Resources

Project Resource Classification Million Tonnes Cu (%) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Mo (%) CuEq % Cotabambas1

Cu/Au/Ag Indicated 117.1 0.42 0.23 2.74 0.001 0.59 Inferred 605.3 0.31 0.17 2.33 0.002 0.44 @ 0.20% CuEq cutoff, effective October 2013, Tetratech

1. Cotabambas Project, Apurimac, Peru, NI 43-101 Technical Report on Updated Preliminary Economic Assessment, amec

foster wheeler and Moose Mountain Technical Services, 22 September 2015

A Preliminary Economic Assessment has been completed for the Cotabambas Project, the key results are summarized below.

Summary of Cotabambas Project PEA Results

Key Project Parameters

Cotabambas Cu/Au/Ag Project1 Process Feed, life of mine million tonnes 483.1 Process Feed, daily tonnes per day 80,000 Strip Ratio, life of mine

1.25 : 1







Before Tax1 NPV 7.5% million US$ 1,053 IRR % 20.4 Payback years 3.2 After Tax1 NPV 7.5% million US$ 684 IRR % 16.7 Payback years 3.6 Annual Average Payable Metals Cu thousand tonnes 70.5 Au thousand ounces 95.1 Ag thousand ounces 1,018.4 Mo thousand tonnes - Initial Capital Cost million US$ 1,530 1. Project economics estimated at commodity prices of; Cu = US$ 3.00/lb, Au = US$ 1,250/oz, Ag = US$ 18.50/oz, Mo = US$ 12/lb

The PEA is considered preliminary in nature and includes Inferred Mineral Resources that are considered too speculative to have the economic considerations applied that would enable classification as Mineral Reserves. There is no certainty that the conclusions within the PEA will be realized. Mineral Resources are not Mineral Reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability.

Luis Vela, a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this press release.

On behalf of the Board of Panoro Minerals Ltd.

Luquman Shaheen. M.B.A., P.Eng, P.E.

President & CEO

