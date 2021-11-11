American Battery Technology Company Achieves Construction Milestone for US Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Plant

Reno, Nov. 11, 2021 - American Battery Technology Company (ABTC) (OTCQB: ABML), an American critical minerals and lithium-ion battery recycling company, continues to make construction progress on their pre-commercial battery recycling plant in Fernley, Nev., receiving approval of their Core and Shell Building Permit and achieving a major construction milestone. This paves the way for the next step of the project including construction of the production building, laboratories, and office space.

"We are excited to continue to accelerate progress towards the construction and commissioning of our first pre-commercial scale battery recycling facility," said American Battery Technology Company CEO and CTO Ryan Melsert. "As we finish above and below ground utility and site work, we are now in a position to continue straight through with the full construction of all of the onsite buildings and facilities. Beyond the battery recycling system itself, this facility will include several scales of analytical and process development laboratories, in addition to pilot development facilities, to continue to prove out our next generation recycling technologies and to facilitate our current corporate and government supported grant projects."

The American Battery Technology Company lithium-ion battery recycling facility will consist of three functional building areas totaling approximately 100,000 square feet of floor space. The three functional building spaces include the battery recycling production building, an office building with laboratories, and a finished goods warehouse. The onsite analytical and process laboratories, along with the pilot bays for validating next-generation technologies, will become ABTC's global development center, providing the infrastructure and experimental tools to support current and future operations of our battery recycling and primary battery metal extraction technologies.

ABTC has pioneered a closed-loop battery recycling process that will separate and recover critical materials from end-of-life batteries and purify these battery metals to the same, or higher, quality specifications to conventional materials sourced from virgin mining operations. When operations commence, ABTC's pilot plant will be scaled to process 20K metric tons of feedstock per year, which will produce battery grade materials to be redeployed into the North American battery supply chain in a true closed-loop circular fashion.

"While the domestic manufacturing capacities of end-use-products, like electric vehicles, and of lithium-ion battery cells have grown rapidly in the US in recent years, unfortunately the upstream domestic production capacities of the battery metals that supply these operations have not kept pace," said American Battery Technology Company CEO and CTO Ryan Melsert. "American Battery Technology Company is addressing this challenge by developing technologies and commercializing systems for the recycling of lithium-ion batteries and the recovery of constituent battery metals as well as for the production of battery metals directly from primary mineral resources in the Western US to create a closed-loop circular economy for the domestic US battery manufacturing supply chain."

About American Battery Technology Company

American Battery Technology Company is uniquely positioned to supply low-cost, low-environmental impact, and domestically sourced battery metals through its three divisions: lithium-ion battery recycling, primary battery metal extraction technologies, and primary resources development.

American Battery Technology Company has built a clean technology platform that is used to provide a key source of domestically manufactured critical and strategic battery metals to help meet the near insatiable demand from the electric vehicle, electrical grid storage, and consumer electronics industries. This ESG-principled platform works to create a closed-loop circular economy for battery metals that champions ethical and environmentally sustainable sourcing of critical and strategic materials.



For more information, please visit: www.americanbatterytechnology.com.



Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are "forward-looking statements." Although the American Battery Technology Company's (the "Company) management believes that such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee that such expectations are, or will be, correct. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, which could cause the Company's future results to differ materially from those anticipated. Potential risks and uncertainties include, among others, interpretations or reinterpretations of geologic information, unfavorable exploration results, inability to obtain permits required for future exploration, development or production, general economic conditions and conditions affecting the industries in which the Company operates; the uncertainty of regulatory requirements and approvals; fluctuating mineral and commodity prices, final investment approval and the ability to obtain necessary financing on acceptable terms or at all. Additional information regarding the factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements is available in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended June 30, 2021. The Company assumes no obligation to update any of the information contained or referenced in this press release.

American Battery Technology Company

Media Contact :

Tiffiany Moehring

tmoehring@batterymetals.com

720-254-1556

