$5.5 Million Securities Offering Financing

Montréal, November 11, 2021 - St-Georges Eco-Mining Corp. (CSE:SX) (CNSX:SX.CN) (OTC:SXOOF) (FSE:85G1) is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement offering of "flow-through" units at a price of $0.55 for total gross proceeds of up to $5,500,000.

Each FT Unit is comprised of one (1) common share in the capital of the Company on a "flow-through" basis (each, a "FT Share") and half a FT Share purchase warrant (each, a half "FT Warrant").

Each half FT Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase half a Share at an exercise price of $0.65 per share. The warrants will expire 24 months after their issuance or 30 days after the issuance of a press release accelerating the expiration of the warrants.

In the event that the trading price of the Shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") reaches $1.25 per Share on any single day, the Corporation may, at its option, accelerate the Warrant Expiry Date by delivery of notice to the registered holders (an "Acceleration Notice") thereof and issuing a press release (a "Warrant Acceleration Press Release", and, in such case, the Warrant Expiry Date shall be deemed to be 5:00 p.m. (Montreal time) on the 30th day following the later of (i) the date on which the Acceleration Notice is sent to warrant holders, and (ii) the date of issuance of the Warrant Acceleration Press Release.

The Corporation will use the flow through proceeds of the Offering to further advance the exploration effort on the Manicouagan Projects in Québec.

A finder's fee might be paid on the Offering, subject to the policies of the CSE.

The securities issued in connection with the Offering are subject to the applicable statutory four months and one day hold period.

Management has received interest from institutional investors for the majority of the Offering and thus expects to be able to close the Offering on or about November 29, 2021, subject to receipt of applicable regulatory approvals, including the approval of the CSE.

Other financing efforts related to the EVSX recycling plant, the fertilizer production unit, and the proposed and under study commercial spodumene plant are being reviewed. The Company is not expecting to issue equity but, instead, is in talks with institutions to issue debt, bonds and potentially conduct a green bond offering with certain institutions following the reception of the feasibility study.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"Frank Dumas"

FRANCOIS (FRANK) DUMAS

Director & COO

About St-Georges

St-Georges develops new technologies to solve some of the most common environmental problems in the mining sector, including maximizing metal recovery and full circle EV battery recycling. The Company explores for nickel & PGEs on the Julie Nickel Project and the Manicougan Palladium Project on Quebec's North Shore and has multiple exploration projects in Iceland, including the Thor Gold Project. Headquartered in Montreal, St-Georges' stock is listed on the CSE under the symbol SX and trades on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol 85G1 and on the OTCQB Venture Market for early stage and developing U.S. and international companies. Companies are current in their reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process. Investors can find Real-Time quotes and market information for the company on www.otcmarkets.com

The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or the accuracy of the contents of this release.

Copyright (c) 2021 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.