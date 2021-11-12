Rokmaster Identifies New Gold-Silver, Zinc-Silver Strike Extensions and Trends

VANCOUVER, Nov. 12, 2021 - Rokmaster Resources Corp. (TSXV: RKR) (OTCQB: RKMSF) (FSE: 1RR1) ("Rokmaster" or the "Company") is pleased to outline recent progress at its Revel Ridge Project, including: (1) characterizing the southeastern gold rich extension of the Revel Ridge Main Zone (RRMZ), (2) outlining a second mineralized trend potentially characterized by the carbonate hosted (CRD) style silver-lead-zinc rich Revel Ridge Yellowjacket Zone (RRYZ), and (3) providing timelines on the 2021 resource update. Underground drilling is currently underway, having resumed November 10.

(1.) Southeast Extensions to RRMZ (Figure 1). Soil geochemical surveys have outlined strong As-Pb-Zn soil and talus fines anomalies striking along the trend of the RRMZ to the southeast. Anomalous rock and soil samples extend for an additional 1,900 m past historic surface diamond drilling and greater than 2,000 m external to the RR 2020 NI 43-101 gold resource (Putrich et al., 2020, published on Sedar). The area is characterized not only by the persistent presence of the deformation zone which hosts gold at Revel Ridge but also the re-emergence of thick, permissive limestone rock units proximal to the deformation zone. Representative historic rock samples from the interpreted RRMZ in the southeast target area include:

Zinc Creek: 7.2 g/t Au, 121 g/t Ag, 6.55% Pb and 12.99% Zn.

Y Creek: 6.47 g/t Au and 36 g/t Ag.

(2.) A&E South Zone - Ag-Pb-Zn (RRYZ) Mineralized Trend (Figure 1). The A&E South Zone is defined by a series of rock and soil geochemical samples which characterize a near continuous zone of strongly enhanced As-Pb-Zn soil geochemistry over distances exceeding 1,000 m. Massive sulphide boulders and float samples in this area contained up to 473 g/t Ag, 13.39% Pb and 37.14% Zn. Massive sulphide boulders and enhanced soil talus fine geochemistry is occurring within a few 10's of metres of the contact of the Badshot Limestone with fine grained black clastic sediments of the Index Formation. Arsenic and gold values in this area are modest and the geochemical signatures and mineralogy of the A&E South Zone has more in common with the silver rich RRYZ than the gold rich RRMZ. This target has not been drill tested and remains open to the southeast.

(3.) Timeline on Revel Ridge resource update. The Company is pleased to report that all assays from the 39 NQ surface drillholes, completed during the June to October period, have been received and compilation continues with no QAQC issues identified. The complete data base, both surface and underground drillholes, are being integrated into a revised NI 43-101 compliant resource update developed by P&E Mining Consultants. Preliminary review of this data will be undertaken November 12, with public disclosure of those results to follow shortly after.

John Mirko, President and CEO of Rokmaster stated:

"Rokmaster's surface exploration programs continue to demonstrate the untapped potential of large portions of the Revel Ridge property, including:

Surface drilling has doubled the strike length of known mineralization of the RRMZ to the northwest; Soil geochemical and talus fine surveys have added 2,000 m of strike potential to the RRMZ to the southeast. Historic work, including drilling, is exceptionally limited providing strong opportunities for drill testing "tier one" gold targets; and The A&E South Zone has all the geochemical, stratigraphic and structural characteristics of silver rich Carbonate Replacement System ("CRD") in an area of no drill testing.

The number of gold-silver-lead-zinc occurrences within the Revel Ridge area demonstrates the strength of the mineralizing system associated with these deposits. Our goal is to continue to advance the RRMZ and RRYZ, simultaneously moving adjacent and related gold - silver and silver - zinc targets forward."

Referenced images can be found on Rokmaster's website at: https://rokmaster.com/projects/revel-ridge/maps-and-figures/

Quality Assurance/Quality Control. A full QAQC program using blanks, standards and duplicates was utilized to monitor analytical accuracy and precision. The samples were sealed on site and shipped to MSA Labs in Langley, British Columbia. MSA is an ISO 17025 (Testing and Calibration Laboratory) and an ISO 9001 (Quality Management System) Certified Laboratory. Rock samples were crushed to 2 mm and a 500 gram sub sample was pulverized with 85% of the sample passing 75 microns. The sub sample was analysed using a combination of MSA Labs FAS211 for Au and ICP-240 (4 acid digestion) for silver, base metals and other trace elements. FAS211 for gold is an ore grade fire assay of a 50 g pulp with an AAS finish with a detection range between 0.01 and 100 ppm). ICP-240 utilizes four acid digestion and provides ore grade analytical data on silver, base metals and 26 other elements. All soil samples were dried, screened and analysed for base metals and arsenic using a handheld Niton XRL2 instrument.

Footnotes:

The technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with Canadian regulatory requirements as set out in National Instrument 43-101 and reviewed and approved by Eric Titely (P.Geo.) who is independent of Rokmaster.

For shareholder information please contact Mr. Mike Kordysz, VP Business Development, mkordysz@rokmaster.com, Ph. +1 (604) 319-3171

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of Rokmaster Resources Corp.

John Mirko,

President & Chief Executive Officer.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term in defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

About Rokmaster

Rokmaster controls a portfolio of three significant exploration and development projects all of which are located in southern British Columbia in regions of excellent infrastructure. The three projects include:

Revel Ridge. Rokmaster is currently conducting an underground drill program at the Revel Ridge project located in southeastern British Columbia 35 km's north of the City of Revelstoke. Revel Ridge is host to a high-grade gold and polymetallic orogenic sulphide deposit which has been the subject of a PEA Technical Report dated December 8, 2020. Big Copper. Rokmaster controls the Big Copper Property in the Kimberley area of southern British Columbia. Big Copper is a high-grade copper-silver occurrence hosted in mid-Proterozoic rocks. Copper-silver mineralization has been traced for 3 km along strike and is exposed in a series of adits and trenches over approximately 250- 300 m of vertical relief. Big Copper likely belongs to a class of stratabound replacement copper-silver deposits hosted within mid - Proterozoic quartzitic sediments. The style and stratigraphic setting of mineralization at Big Copper may be analogous to similar stratabound silver-copper deposits in NW Montana e.g., the Troy mine (64 million tonnes of 0.74% Cu and 54 g/t Ag (Western Mining History, 2020) or Hecla's Montanore Mine, 112 million tonnes at 51.2 g/t Ag and 0.7% Cu. https://www.hecla-mining.com Duncan Lake Zinc. Duncan is a carbonate hosted zinc-lead-silver deposit located near Duncan Lake in southern British Columbia. The deposit is hosted within a Cambrian age Badshot Limestone which also hosts the Zn-Pb-Ag mineralization at Teck's currently producing Pend D'Oreille mine as well as past producers including the Blue Bell Mine, Reeves MacDonald Mine, Jersey-Emerald and HB mines. Mineralization at Duncan Lake forms in the crest and limbs of the regional scale Duncan Lake anticline, where strong zinc-lead +/- silver mineralization has been traced by surface and underground drilling for approximately 2,500 m. At Duncan Lake, Rokmaster will be targeting > 30 Mt of >10% Pb+Zn+Ag. Historical background and a geological synthesis of the Duncan Lake deposit is provided in a NI 43-101 report by Lane, B., 2018: Technical Report on the Duncan Lake Project.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS: This news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," 'projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur. These forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: risks related to fluctuations in metal prices; uncertainties related to raising sufficient financing to fund the planned work in a timely manner and on acceptable terms; changes in planned work resulting from weather, logistical, technical or other factors; the possibility that results of work will not fulfill expectations and realize the perceived potential of the Company's properties; risk of accidents, equipment breakdowns and labour disputes or other unanticipated difficulties or interruptions; the possibility of cost overruns or unanticipated expenses in the work program; the risk of environmental contamination or damage resulting from Rokmaster's operations and other risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

SOURCE Rokmaster Resources Corp.