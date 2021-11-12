Snowy Owl Completes Preliminary Reconnaissance Surveys on the Golden Eagle and Panache River Properties

Vancouver, November 12, 2021 - Snowy Owl Gold Corp. (CSE: SNOW) (FSE: 84L) ("Snowy Owl" or the "Company") is pleased to announce results from preliminary summer field surveys on the Golden Eagle and Panache River Properties. Both properties were partially covered with an initial local reconnaissance mapping, prospecting, rock sampling, biogeochemical (black spruce twiggs) and B-Horizon soil sampling.

The properties are located within the Archean Abitibi Greenstone Belt of Urban-Barry hosting the Windfall, Barry Lake and Gladiator Gold Deposits and recent discoveries.





Property Location Map

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7300/103013_17cc6f8d449b8872_002full.jpg.

Golden Eagle property

On the Golden Eagle Property, a Heliborne Mag survey was completed in autumn 2020 with north-south, 100 meter spaced flight lines, the data of which were then re-analyzed and a three dimensional geological and structural interpretation was generated in order to define, rank and prioritize exploration targets and areas of interest.

Six (6) anomalous (greater than 1 ppb Au) prospective areas were identified from the biogeochemical orientation sampling survey associated with cross multiple potential source structures. Samples were collected every 100 meters on E-W oriented 200 meter spaced lines. The anomalous clusters are underlain by lithologic contacts, structural structures and local flanks of magnetic anomalous axes. A total of 81 biogeochemical samples, 81 B-Horizon soil samples and 51 rock samples were collected.





Sample locations and select results

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7300/103013_17cc6f8d449b8872_003full.jpg.





Biogeochemical results and anomalies correlating with geophysical anomalies

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7300/103013_17cc6f8d449b8872_004full.jpg.





Biogeochemical results plotted on geology map

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7300/103013_17cc6f8d449b8872_005full.jpg.

The observed outcrops mainly consisted of massive locally brecciated intermediate to mafic volcanic with at places quartz-carbonate tourmaline veins and veinlets locally associated with sulphides (traces to 5% locally of pyrite and pyrrhotite as well as traces of chalcopyrite). The sulphides are disseminated and as small veinlets in the walls of the quartz-carbonate veins with occasional tourmaline.





Outcrop of greenstone belt rocks with quartz-carbonate tourmaline veins and veinlets

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7300/103013_17cc6f8d449b8872_006full.jpg.

The next steps will consist of additional, complementary and detailed sampling of the anomalous areas followed by line cutting, basal till survey, induced polarisation-resistivity surveys and, if warranted, diamond drilling on the best targets.

The northern and northeastern parts of the property are under explored areas of the Abitibi Urban-Barry volcanic belt which hosts important recent gold deposits and discoveries. The volcanic stratigraphic rock units are also prospective for Cu-Zn volcanic massive sulphide deposits such as the Gonzague-Langlois deposit located 94 kms west-north-west of the property. The Golden Eagle property is located at proximity and north of the Grenville Front adding relevant structural geological features.

Panache property

On the Panache Property, 100 biogeochemical samples, 53 B-Horizon soil samples and 10 rock samples were collected for a combined total of 163 samples. Two (2) anomalous areas were observed with values between 0.20 and 1 ppb Au, coincident or nearby fault structures and/or magnetic anomaly axes.





Sample locations and select results

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7300/103013_17cc6f8d449b8872_007full.jpg.





Biogeochemical results plotted on mag map

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7300/103013_17cc6f8d449b8872_008full.jpg.

The observed geological units mainly consisted of andesite, basalt and diorite locally hosting quartz-carbonate veins with local tourmaline and pyrite associations.





Property geology map

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7300/103013_17cc6f8d449b8872_009full.jpg.

Future focus will consist of complementary and detailed biogeochemical, soil and rock sampling in the anomalous areas, basal till survey, line cutting, orientation electromagnetic and IP-Resistivity surveys and diamond drilling on priority targets.

The Panache Property is strategically well located in the western part of the Urban-Barry volcanic belt which is host of the Windfall, Barry Lake and Gladiator Gold Deposits. The property is underlain by volcanics at the contact with a granodiorite and tonalite pluton. Several precious and base metals occurrences are present in the immediate area.

Qualified Persons

The technical content of this release has been approved for disclosure by Alain-Jean Beauregard, P. Geo. (OGQ # 227) and Daniel Gaudreault, P. Eng. (OIQ #39834), of Geologica Groupe-Conseil Inc., a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101. Alain-Jean Beauregard, P. Geo. (OGQ # 227) and Daniel Gaudreault are independent of the Company and are not employees of the Company or hold securities of the Company.

