Musk Metals Announces a Prospecting Follow Up on Lithium Anomalies in Till Defined During Phase Two of Its Exploration Program on Its 100% Owned Elon Lithium Project in Quebec, Canada

VANCOUVER, NOVEMBER 12, 2021 - Musk Metals Corp. ("Musk Metals" or the "Company") (CSE:MUSK)(OTC PINK:EMSKF)(FSE:1I30) is pleased to announce that follow up work on till anomalies identified during its Phase Two (2) exploration program on the 100% owned ''Elon Lithium Property'' (the ''Property''). The Property is strategically located in Abitibi, Qc at approximately 600 meters northeast of the North American Lithium Project, formerly known as Mine Québec Lithium, which produced over 907,000 tons of material at 1.40% Li 2 O between 1955 and 1965 (Boily et al, 1989).

The Company completed, at the beginning of 2021, a phase 1 high-resolution heliborne magnetic survey (see news release dates April 26, 2021), which identified multiple magnetic anomalies throughout the Elon Lithium Property.

Phase 2 exploration works focused on the interpreted intrusion, magnetic structures and mafic units identified by the airborne survey (see news release dates August 13, 2021). A first site visit was conducted in July 2021 and returned 29 till samples (down-ice from the potential intrusion) and 44 rock samples from boulders and outcrops.

A follow-up till sampling campaign is planned for the month of November 2021. The survey will consist of pit digging in till to retrieve boulders and clasts in the areas that are of interest regarding lithium exploration, including the two (2) recently identified anomalous areas in till (see news release dated October 6th, 2021), as shown in figure 1 below. The objective of the survey is to obtain mineralization evidence from rocks and boulders of the previously prospected area in order to associate the source of the till anomalies with a mineralization style in the host rocks it originates from, and its correlated mineralogy and alterations.

Following that investigation, the Company will be able to prepare a geophysics program that will target the specific mineralization style found out during the survey and this should lead to drill work in 2022.

Figure 1. Till anomalies results from July 2021 Geochemical Till Survey with Magnetic Survey results interpretation.

References:

Boily, M., Pilote, P., Raillon, H., 1989: La métallogénie des métaux de haute technologie en Abitibi-Témiscamingue. Ministère des Ressources Naturelles, MB 89-29.

Qualified Person

This press release was prepared by Pierre-Alexandre Pelletier, P.Geo OGQ, and Steven Lauzier, P.Geo OGQ whom are qualified persons as defined under National Instrument 43-101, and who reviewed and approved the geological information provided in this news release.

About Musk Metals Corp.

Musk Metals is a publicly traded exploration company focused on the development of highly prospective, discovery-stage mineral properties located in some of Canada's top mining jurisdictions. The growing portfolio of mineral properties exhibit favorable geological characteristics in underexplored areas within the prolific "Electric Avenue" pegmatite field of northwestern Ontario, the "Abitibi Lithium Camp" of southwestern Quebec, the "Golden Triangle" district of British Columbia, the Mineral Rich "Red Lake" mining camp of Northwestern Ontario and the "Chapais-Chibougamau" mining camp, the second largest mining camp in Quebec, Canada.

