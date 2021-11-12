Cerro de Pasco Resources to Host a Conference Call and Corporate Update on Recent Developments

MONTREAL, Nov. 12, 2021 - Cerro de Pasco Resources Inc. (CSE: CDPR) (Frankfurt: N8HP) ("CDPR", or the "Company") announces an upcoming Conference call with management with the purpose of providing a general update and discussion of the Company's recent developments and near-term plans.

The Conference call will be hosted by Guy Goulet (CEO) and Neil Ringdahl (President) on Thursday, November 18, 2021, at 10:00a.m. Eastern Standard time (7:00AM Pacific Standard time and 4:00p.m. Central European time): Participants will be able to ask questions. A webcast of the conference call will be available.

CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION:

Canada/USA Toll Free: 1-800-319-4610 or International Toll: +1-604-638-5340

There is no access code.

Callers should dial in 5 - 10 min prior to the scheduled start time and simply ask to join your call.

WEBCAST LINK:

https://services.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=nVkAzXTs

The webcast, along with presentation slides, will be archived for 90 days on the Company's website at https://www.pascoresources.com/investors/events/

About Cerro de Pasco Resources Inc.

Cerro de Pasco Resources Inc. is a resource management company attuned to the most demanding environmental, social and legal compliance required by global institutions and investors. The key strategic strength of the Corporation is an unparalleled knowledge of the challenges and opportunities presented by the minerals endowment within the city of Cerro de Pasco combined with a highly experienced and practical team of both Peruvian and international management. The key focus of the Corporation will be on developing the El Metalurgista mining concession using advanced geo-resource and industrial development solutions in order to secure long-term economic operational sustainability in harmony with a healthy and prosperous local population.

SOURCE Cerro de Pasco Resources Inc.