Volatus Closes Third Tranche of Private Placement

Vancouver - November 12, 2021 ? Volatus Capital Corp. (CSE:VC) (CNSX:VC.CN) (the "Company" or "Volatus") is pleased to announce that it has closed the third tranche of its non-brokered private placement announced on September 16, 2021, September 22, 2021 and October 12, 2021. The Company has raised an additional $74,000 through the issuance of 925,000 units at a price of $0.08 per unit. Each unit will consist of one common share and one share purchase warrant. Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one additional common share of the Company at a price of $0.12 for a term of five years expiring November 12, 2026. All securities issued are subject to a four month hold period expiring March 13, 2022. The proceeds from the sale of the units will be used for general working capital.

About Volatus Capital Corp.

Volatus is focused on exploration and development of resources in gold and copper in the Toodoggone district of north-central British Columbia, as well as magnesite in South Australia and battery metals that have strong demand profiles in the growing green economy.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT:

Fred Tejada, PGeo

President & CEO Volatus Capital Corp.

Telephone: 778-819-2710

