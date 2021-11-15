Arbor Metals to Implement Forward Share Split

Vancouver, November 14, 2021 - Arbor Metals Corp. (the "Company") (TSXV:ABR), (FWB:432) announces that it will undertake a forward share split on the basis of three common shares for every one common share currently outstanding. The share split is intended to improve liquidity and provide a more attractive capital structure for potential investors. Following completion of the share split, the Company will have approximately 163,710,225 common shares outstanding.

The Company intends to implement the share split prior to the end of 2021. Completion of the share split remains subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. The Company will issue a further news release once such approval has been obtained and a record date determined for the share split.

About Arbor Metals Corp

Arbor Metal Corp. is a mining exploration company specializing in the development of high-value, geographic significant mineral projects around the world. As industry leaders, we are paving the way for advanced mineral exploration as we oversee world-class mining projects. We believe quality project, combined with proven strategies and a professional, along with a hard working team will deliver superior results. We hold two exceptional mineral projects.

The Rakounga Gold Project

The Rakounga Gold Project consists of an exploration permit covering a two-hundred-and-fifty square kilometer area located along the Goren Greenstone Belt in central Burkina Faso. The Company, through its wholly owned subsidiary Kruger Gold Corp. ("Kruger"), holds the right to acquire up to a one-hundred percent interest in and to the Project, subject only to pre-existing royalty obligations. Kruger has control over operations conducted on the Project and will look to expand on historical drilling and survey work conducted on the Project.

The Miller's Crossing Lithium Project

The Miller's Crossing Lithium Project, comprised of approximately 3800 acres of contiguous placer claims, is located in the Big Smoky Valley, Esmeralda County, Nevada. The Big Smoky Valley is located immediately north of the Clayton Valley, home to Albemarle's Silver Peak Lithium Brine Mine (in continuous operation since 1967.)

For further information, contact Mark Ferguson, Chief Executive Officer, at info@arbormetals.com, or visit the Company's website at www.arbormetalscorp.com.

On behalf of the Board,

Arbor Metals Corp.

Mark Ferguson, Chief Executive Officer

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain certain "Forward-Looking Statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws. When or if used in this news release, the words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "target, "plan", "forecast", "may", "schedule" and similar words or expressions identify forward-looking statements or information. These forward-looking statements or information may relate to the potential implementation of a forward share split and other factors or information. Such statements represent the Company's current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social risks, contingencies and uncertainties. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements or information to reflect changes in assumptions or changes in circumstances or any other events affecting such statements and information other than as required by applicable laws, rules and regulations.

Copyright (c) 2021 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.