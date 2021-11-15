Rokmaster Acquires 5,326 ha of Mineral Claims Targeting Au-Ag-Pb-Zn-Cu Mineralization at Its New Revel North Property

VANCOUVER, Nov. 15, 2021 - Rokmaster Resources Corp. (TSXV: RKR) (OTCQB: RKMSF) (FSE: 1RR1) ("Rokmaster" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has substantially expanded is mineral claim holdings, north of the main Revel Ridge Project area. Newly acquired mineral tenures Downie (3,173 ha), Keystone (1,992 ha), and North (161 ha) claims overlie the portions of the historic Keystone, Montgomery, Upper Montgomery, KJ and Ice occurrences. The Keystone, Downie and North claims lie 12 to 20 km to the northwest of the existing Revel Ridge deposits (Figure 1).

Historic Mineral Occurrences, KJ - Ice and Keystone Areas

The discovery in 1973 of the Goldstream Deposit (unclassified historical resource of 3.18 million tonnes of 4.49% Cu, 3.124% Zn% and 20 g/t Ag by Noranda Exploration Company*) located 4.5 km to the north of the KJ - Ice occurrences, accelerated exploration in this area (Campbell and Lewis, 1991: BCDM AR 20,997, 84 pages). *This resource is not NI43-101 compliant. The Qualified Professional ("QP") has not done sufficient work to classify this historic estimate as a current mineral resource and as such, it is not to be relied upon.

The Keystone, KJ - Ice and Goldstream areas share similar stratigraphic relationships. Goldstream ("Besshi" style VMS) volcanic hosted mineralization is associated with the contact between mafic volcanic - phyllite units, and locally thin limestones within the Index Formation. In stark contrast to the Goldstream area, and to many other mineral occurrences within this belt, selected occurrences within the Ice, KJ and Keystone areas all contained elevated gold.

Downie Claims (Figure 1 and Table 1. Historic KJ & Ice Occurrences)

Mineralization at the historic KJ, Ice, Montgomery and Upper Montgomery occurrences are all largely overlain by the Company's Downie Claims. At these occurrences, mineralization occurs as a massive to semi-massive sulphide, pyrite-pyrrhotite-sphalerite and minor chalcopyrite replacements of limestone and as semi-conformable sulphide zones at chloritic phyllite-phyllite contacts. Stratigraphy generally strikes east- west and dips moderately to steeply north.

The KJ occurrence is associated with discordant stockwork veins and silicification hosted by limestones. The alteration zone is approximately 35 m thick and can be traced for several hundred metres. Proximity to large intrusive bodies, may result in the development of gold and base metals associated with silicification and calc silicate alteration styles. In this past summer 2021, a 500 m long sulphide rich boulder train was prospected, with samples containing up to 8.52 g/t Au and 729 g/t Ag and was traced back to a calc silicate body containing 0.16% Mo and 630 ppm W. Prospecting samples routinely carry high gold and significantly, very low As values; see Table 1.

The rapid change from base metal dominant, gold deficient occurrences, e.g., Montgomery, to strongly precious metals enhanced sulphides at the KJ and Melt occurrences suggest that a second mineralizing system is present on the Downie claims and one which may be intrusion related.

Table 1. Prospecting Rock Sample Results from RKR Downie and Keystone Claims1

Sample Area Easting Northing Au g/t Ag g/t Pb % Zn % As % B836281 Keystone 410423 5701842 4.51 25 1.34 0.34 27.58 B836282 Keystone 410423 5701842 0.56 274 16.33 2.92 2.138 P310223 Melt 406612 5712558 2.52 3 <0.01 <0.01 <0.005 P310232 Melt 406625 5712825 0.02 2 <0.01 21.55 <0.005 P310233 Melt 406435 5712785 5.30 4 <0.01 0.04 <0.005 B836409 Melt 406148 5712717 2.53 63 3.1 0.97 <0.005 B836287 KJ 408806 5712859 2.89 <1 <0.01 0.01 <0.005 B836290 KJ 408621 5712497 5.81 <1 <0.01 1.38 <0.005 B836291 KJ 408607 5712527 1.49 17 0.58 23.92 <0.005 B836292 KJ 408581 5712543 0.63 <1 0.01 3.04 <0.005 B836293 KJ 408646 5712565 8.52 281 22.98 6.15 0.019 B836294 KJ 408646 5712564 2.96 729 52.26 10.37 <0.005 B836296 KJ 408438 5712679 1.39 220 3.38 11.45 <0.005 B836401 KJ 408628 5712565 0.84 2 0.04 0.03 <0.005 B836358 KJ 408713 5712422 0.011 239 7.65 8.19 <0.005 B836359 KJ 408712 5712463 2.117 3.4 0.113 0.118 <0.005



Footnote 1.

All samples are prospecting style chip and grab rock samples. The prospecting samples characterize the higher-grade mineralization. Not all samples should be considered representative of the mineralized zones within the occurrences documented in part by these samples.

Keystone Claims (Figure 1 and Table 1)

The Keystone Property overlies two significantly different target types including:

Goldstream Mine Target. The Goldstream target is characterized by a sulphide and gossanous horizon containing low precious metals ranging in width from 2.5 to 5 metres continuing for a strike length of 1,800 metres. The mineralization is hosted near the contact between chlorite rich mafic volcanic units and black phyllites of the Index formation. Historical exploration efforts concentrated on this stratigraphic interval. Although Goldstream style stratigraphy underlies portions of the Keystone claims, this target was not the focus of Rokmaster's prospecting programs. Revel Ridge - A&E Style Target. The Keystone (Table 1) high grade gold sample results obtained last summer by Rokmaster's field crews are located approximately 3.5 km to the east of the Goldstream Mine style sulphide horizon. At this local, precious metals enriched high sulphide samples are located proximal to tight north-northeast trending overturned antiformal closures between the Badshot Limestone and Index Formation phyllites. High sulphide samples are hosted within a dolomitized carbonate and contain strong Au up to 4.5 g/t and up to 274 g/t Ag with elevated arsenic, see Table 1. This stratigraphic and structural environment exhibits strong similarities to the A & E and A & E South mineralized zones on the Revel Ridge Property. Rokmaster's exploration focus is directed towards this target type and the success of the Company's prospecting efforts strongly validates that exploration strategy.

John Mirko, President and CEO of Rokmaster stated: "Over the past 18 months Rokmaster's technical team has made significant advances in the understanding of the principal controls on mineralization at the Revel Ridge precious metals enriched orogenic gold - polymetallic deposit. We are now recognizing similar environments at the regional scale, exemplified by Keystone. In addition, in the northern claim blocks, decades of exploration efforts had been directed towards Goldstream style, low precious metal - high base metal, volcanic hosted targets. That focus may have been to the detriment of other target types. Recognition of significant gold occurrences, potentially with an intrusion related signature in the KJ area, exemplifies where re-evaluation of historic data may lead.

Rokmaster's regional prospecting programs in the Revel North claim area represents a seamless extension of the successful exploration undertaken at Revel Ridge. The knowledge base developed from this work will continue to provide the foundation not only for continued exploration at Revel Ridge, but for all other precious metals targets within the expanding camp."

View Rokmaster's northern projects claim map online at: rokmaster.com/projects/revel-ridge/maps-and-figures/

Quality Assurance/Quality Control. All prospecting rock samples were shipped to MSA Labs in Langley, British Columbia. MSA Labs is an ISO 17025 (Testing and Calibration Laboratory) and an ISO 9001 (Quality Management System) Certified Laboratory. Rock samples were crushed to 2 mm and a 500-gram sub sample was pulverized with 85% of the sample passing 75 microns. The sub sample was analysed using a combination of MSA Labs FAS211 for Au and ICP-240 (4 acid digestion) for silver, base metals and other trace elements. FAS211 for gold is an ore grade fire assay of a 50 g pulp with an AAS finish with a detection range between 0.01 and 100 ppm). ICP-240 utilizes four acid digestion and provides ore grade analytical data on silver, base metals and 26 other elements. In addition to internal MSA lab standards, Rokmaster submitted known standards into the sample stream.

The technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with Canadian regulatory requirements and reviewed and approved by Eric Titley, P. Geo., a qualified person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101, who is independent of Rokmaster.

About Rokmaster

Rokmaster controls a portfolio of three significant exploration and development projects all of which are located in southern British Columbia in regions of excellent infrastructure. The three projects include:

Revel Ridge. Rokmaster is currently conducting an underground drill program at the Revel Ridge Project located in southeastern British Columbia 35 km's north of the City of Revelstoke. Revel Ridge is host to a high-grade gold and polymetallic orogenic sulphide deposit which has been the subject of a PEA Technical Report dated December 8, 2020.



Big Copper. Rokmaster controls the Big Copper Property in the Kimberley area of southern British Columbia. Big Copper is a high-grade copper-silver occurrence hosted in mid-Proterozoic rocks. Copper-silver mineralization has been traced for 4.5 km along strike and is exposed in a series of adits and trenches over approximately 500 m of vertical relief. Big Copper likely belongs to a class of stratabound replacement copper-silver deposits hosted within mid - Proterozoic quartzitic sediments. The style and stratigraphic setting of mineralization at Big Copper may be analogous to similar stratabound silver-copper deposits in NW Montana, e.g., the Troy Mine (a significant past producer of copper and silver) or Hecla's Montanore pre-development project, with, 112 million tonnes Inferred at 54.8 g/t Ag and 0.7% Cu*. (Hecla, 2020 Annual Report, Pg. 119. www.hecla-mining.com).2



Footnote (2). The qualified person has been unable to verify this inferred resource.



Duncan Lake Zinc. Duncan is a carbonate hosted silver-lead-zinc deposit located near Duncan Lake in southern British Columbia. The deposit is hosted within a Cambrian age Badshot Limestone which also hosts Zn-Pb-Ag mineralization at Teck's recently producing Pend D'Oreille Mine as well as past producers including the Blue Bell Mine, Reeves MacDonald Mine, Jersey-Emerald and HB mines. Mineralization at Duncan Lake forms in the crest and limbs of the regional scale Duncan Lake anticline, where strong zinc-lead +/- silver mineralization has been traced by surface and underground drilling for approximately 2,500 m. At Duncan Lake, Rokmaster will be targeting > 30 Mt of >10% Zn+Pb+Ag. Historical background and a geological synthesis of the Duncan Lake deposit is provided in a NI 43-101 report by Lane, B., 2018: Technical Report on the Duncan Lake Project.

