Consolidated Uranium Announces Closing of C$8.0 Million Private Placement by Labrador Uranium Inc.

TORONTO, Nov. 15, 2021 - Consolidated Uranium Inc. ("CUR" or the "Company") (TSXV: CUR) (OTCQB: CURUF) is pleased to announce that further to its press release on October 18, 2021 regarding the creation and planned spin-out (the "Spin-Out") of Labrador Uranium Inc. ("Labrador Uranium" or "LUR"), LUR has completed its previously announced fully marketed private placement (the "LUR Offering") for gross proceeds of C$8,000,000 from the sale of 11,428,571 subscription receipts of LUR (each, a "Subscription Receipt") at a price of C$0.70 per Subscription Receipt (the "Offering Price"). Red Cloud Securities Inc. acted as lead agent and sole bookrunner on behalf of a syndicate of agents including Haywood Securities Inc. and PI Financial Corp. (collectively, the "Agents") under the LUR Offering.

Each Subscription Receipt entitles the holder thereof to automatically receive, upon satisfaction of certain escrow release conditions (the "Escrow Release Conditions"), one unit of LUR (a "Unit"). Each Unit shall be comprised of one class B common share of LUR (each, a "Unit Share") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant of LUR (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one class B common share of LUR (each, a "Warrant Share") at a price of C$1.05 for a period of 24 months following the Escrow Release Date (as defined herein). The Escrow Release Conditions includes the satisfaction of all conditions precedent to the completion of the Spin-Out as well as receipt of conditional approval for the listing of LUR's class B common shares (the "Common Shares") on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "Listing").

The proceeds of the LUR Offering, net of 50% of the cash commission payable to the Agents and the reasonable out-of-pocket expenses of the Agents, will be held in escrow and not released to LUR unless the Escrow Release Conditions are satisfied on or before February 28, 2022 (the date of satisfaction of the Escrow Release Conditions being, the "Escrow Release Date"). Following the satisfaction of the Escrow Release Conditions, the net proceeds of the LUR Offering are expected to be used to fund the proposed exploration programs for the Moran Lake Project, the Central Mineral Belt Project and the Notakwanon Project as well as for working capital and general corporate purposes.

In addition, LUR issued to 799,999 warrants (the "Broker Warrants") to the Agents. Each Broker Warrant is exercisable to acquire one Common Share at a price of C$0.70 for a period of 24 months following the closing of the LUR Offering.

About Consolidated Uranium

Consolidated Uranium Inc. (TSXV: CUR) (OTCQB: CURUF) was created in early 2020 to capitalize on an anticipated uranium market resurgence using the proven model of diversified project consolidation. To date, the Company has acquired or has the right to acquire uranium projects in Australia, Canada, Argentina, and the United States each with significant past expenditures and attractive characteristics for development. Most recently, the Company completed a transformational strategic acquisition and alliance with Energy Fuels Inc., a leading U.S.-based uranium mining company, and acquired a portfolio of permitted, past-producing conventional uranium and vanadium mines in Utah and Colorado. These mines are currently on stand-by, ready for rapid restart as market conditions permit, positioning CUR as a near-term uranium producer.



Cautionary Statement Regarding "Forward-Looking" Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. "Forward-looking information" includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the satisfaction of the Escrow Release Conditions; the Listing; the use of proceeds from the LUR Offering and activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future. Generally, but not always, forward-looking information and statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or the negative connotation thereof or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connotation thereof. Such forward-looking information and statements are based on numerous assumptions, including the ability of the parties to receive, in a timely manner and on satisfactory terms, the necessary regulatory, court and shareholder approvals; the ability of the parties to satisfy, in a timely manner, the other conditions to the completion of the Spin-Out and the Listing; that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner, that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms, and that third party contractors, equipment and supplies and governmental and other approvals required to conduct the Company's planned exploration activities will be available on reasonable terms and in a timely manner. Although the assumptions made by the Company in providing forward-looking information or making forward-looking statements are considered reasonable by management at the time, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be accurate.

Forward-looking information and statements also involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual events or results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future events or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking information or statements, including, among others: the diversion of management time on Spin-Out-related issues; negative operating cash flow and dependence on third party financing, uncertainty of additional financing, no known mineral reserves or resources, reliance on key management and other personnel, potential downturns in economic conditions, actual results of exploration activities being different than anticipated, changes in exploration programs based upon results, and risks generally associated with the mineral exploration industry, environmental risks, changes in laws and regulations, community relations and delays in obtaining governmental or other approvals.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information or implied by forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or reissue forward-looking information as a result of new information or events except as required by applicable securities laws.