Orla Mining Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results and Provides Camino Rojo Construction Update

Camino Rojo construction 96% complete

VANCOUVER, Nov. 15, 2021 - Orla Mining Ltd. (TSX: OLA) (NYSE: ORLA) ("Orla" or the "Company") today announces the results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.

(All amounts are in U.S. dollars unless otherwise stated)

THIRD QUARTER 2021 HIGHLIGHTS:

Camino Rojo Oxide Project construction is progressing on schedule and was 89% complete at September 30, 2021, and 96% complete at October 31, 2021.





Construction remains on budget. Camino Rojo capital expenditures totalled $24.3 million in the third quarter and totalled $106.3 million at September 30, 2021, out of a total project capital expenditure estimate of $134.1 million. As of October 31, 2021, capital expenditures totalled $110.9 million. Capital expenditures to date have been in line with estimates as a result of the Company's early procurement efforts.





Construction remains on schedule. The main activities completed during the quarter included ramp up of mining activities, mechanical completion of the crushing system, conveying system, reclaim tunnel, overland conveyor, and grasshopper conveyors, commencement of wet commissioning with introduction of ore into the crushing circuit, and completion of the camp facilities.





Overliner ore material was placed on the heap leach pad and ore stacking began in early October in preparation for cyanide leaching which is expected to begin in mid-November.





As of October 31, 2021, there were 529 workers at the Camino Rojo Project as part of construction activities. The number of construction workers on site has been steadily decreasing in the second half of 2021 as many areas complete construction activities. Once Camino Rojo reaches commercial production, Orla expects to have approximately 300 workers at Camino Rojo, with most being Mexican nationals.





During the third quarter, Orla finalized the negotiation of the Collective Bargaining Agreement ("CBA") with the Miners' Union (Sindicato Minero). In October, Orla's employees at Camino Rojo ratified the CBA with 99% employee approval. The ratification of the CBA solidifies Orla's relationships with the Company's employees and the elected union while standardizing a set of fair and competitive benefits for all employees.





During the third quarter, the Cerro Quema Pre-Feasibility Study ("PFS") Technical Report was completed.





Exploration and evaluation expenditures totalled $3.6 million for the quarter and included activities across the Company's portfolio in Mexico and Panama with a focus on Camino Rojo target generation and project study advancement.





Net loss of $9.6 million or $0.04 per share for the quarter.





Cash balance of $50.7 million at September 30, 2021 and $41.6 million at October 31, 2021.





During the quarter, the Company closed a $35 million non-brokered prospectus financing.





To date, Camino Rojo's safety and environmental performance has been excellent and there have been no delays in construction due to COVID-19. As of October 31, 2021, 69% of all employees and contractors at Camino Rojo are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and 94% are partially vaccinated.

"We are now counting down the weeks until first gold pour at Camino Rojo," said Jason Simpson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Orla. "Execution and delivery underpin our Company's strategy for value creation, and our transition into a gold producer will be another value-adding milestone."

CAMINO ROJO OXIDE CONSTRUCTION UPDATE

Mining operations commenced during the third quarter, including drilling, blasting, and hauling of ore and waste. Construction of the primary and secondary crushers is complete and the overland conveyors and heap leach stacking system were installed and are being commissioned. Electrical and instrumentation commissioning of the overland and heap leach stacking systems will continue in the fourth quarter. Leach pad and process pond construction continued during the quarter and the pregnant solution pond is now complete. Installation of the heap leach pad liners, piping, and placement of the overliner material on Cell 1 was completed during the quarter and Cell 2 is expected to be completed during the fourth quarter of 2021. The Merrill-Crowe plant and refinery was 98% complete at September 30 and is currently being commissioned. Leaching activities are expected to begin in mid-November 2021 with first gold production expected by late 2021.

Mining and Processing Totals - Year to Date

31-Oct-21 Ore Mined tonnes 1,123,779 Waste Mined tonnes 1,100,721 Total Mined tonnes 2,224,500 Ore Mined Au Grade g/t 0.75 ROM Ore Stockpile tonnes 221,741 Total Crushed Ore Stockpile tonnes 526,450 Total Crushed Ore Stockpile Au Grade g/t 0.87 Ore Stacked tonnes 375,588 Stacked Ore Au Grade g/t 0.74

Construction of the power line to the Camino Rojo Project commenced in January and connection to the substation was completed on October 26, 2021. Installation of the office buildings was completed, and the construction and operation teams have moved in. Construction of the permanent camp dormitory buildings, kitchen and dining hall and laundry facilities was also completed. Construction of the road to El Berrendo was completed and opened during the quarter.

Several images highlighting construction progress at the Camino Rojo Project are shown below and additional photographs are available at Camino Rojo Progress Photos.

CAMINO ROJO SULPHIDE PROJECT

The Company continues to evaluate multiple development scenarios on the Camino Rojo Sulphide Project. The development scenarios being considered to potentially form the basis of a Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") currently include: (1) an underground mining option, (2) an open pit mining option with processing at a to-be-constructed sulphide facility at Camino Rojo, and (3) an open pit mining option with processing at Newmont Corporation's Peñasquito plant. Based on the additional drilling and testwork to date, all development options remain possible.

Drill results on a 6,079-metre, 14-hole program on the sulphide deposit were released during the third quarter. The drilling was intended to test the continuity of higher-grade mineralization within the sulphide mineral resource at a different orientation than most historical drilling. The positive drill results in the sulphide deposit confirmed the presence of intercepts with higher-than-average widths and grades. The recent data is helping refine the geological model and guide mining scenario evaluation as part of a PEA. The positive drill results also demonstrate the need for further drilling at the more optimal drill orientation to capture a greater understanding of the higher grades zones within the large, mineralized envelope. To further the evaluation of the Camino Rojo Sulphide Project, Orla is considering additional drilling in 2022 to provide confirmation of grade and geometry of the higher-grade zones. The phase two drill program would be scheduled to commence upon ramp-up of the Camino Rojo Oxide operations. Full drill results are available on Orla's website: Sulphide Drill Results.

The phase one drill program also provided material for metallurgical testwork and the Company is assessing multiple processing options. Geometallurgical modelling is in progress to define the distribution and types of mineralization within the sulphide deposit. The new geological model and metallurgical results will be considered in the development of a PEA.

"We are encouraged by the positive results at the Camino Rojo Sulphides," said Jason Simpson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Orla. "Our increasing knowledge of the sulphide mineral resource will guide us towards the development pathway that we believe will generate the most value for shareholders."

CERRO QUEMA OXIDE PROJECT UPDATE

The Company announced the results of the PFS for the Cerro Quema Oxide Project in Panama in July 2021. The 2021 PFS highlights a low cost, high return heap leach project with a six-year mine life. The estimated Cerro Quema Oxide Project after-tax net present value ("NPV") at a 5% discount rate is $176 million with an after-tax internal rate of return ("IRR") of 38% at a gold price of $1,600 per ounce and a silver price of $20 per ounce.

An independent technical report for the Pre-Feasibility Study on the Cerro Quema Oxide Project, prepared in accordance with the requirements of National Instrument ("NI") 43-101, was filed under Orla's profiles on SEDAR, EDGAR, and also on the Company's website on September 7, 2021.

Pre-Feasibility Study Highlights:



Units Values Throughput Rate per Day tonnes 10,000 Total Ore to Leach Pad M tonnes 21.7 Gold Grade (Average) g/t 0.80 Silver Grade (Average) g/t 2.2 Contained Gold ounces 562,000 Contained Silver ounces 1,526,000 Average Gold Recovery % 87% Average Silver Recovery % 26% Recovered Gold ounces 489,000 Recovered Silver ounces 399,000 Mine Life years 6.0 Average Annual Gold Production ounces 81,000 Strip Ratio waste : ore 0.66 Initial Capex US$ million $164 Avg. Life of Mine Operating costs $/t ore processed $10.34 Total Cash Cost (net of by-product credits)1 $/oz Au $511 All-In Sustaining Cost ("AISC")1 $/oz Au $626 Pre-Tax NPV (5% discount rate) US$ million $233 Pre-Tax IRR % 48% After-Tax NPV (5% discount rate) US$ million $176 After-Tax IRR % 38% Payback years 1.7

1 Total cash cost and AISC are non-GAAP measures and are net of silver credits and includes royalties payable. See the "Non-GAAP Measures" section of this news release for additional information. * All dollar amounts in US dollars

Please see the Company's July 28, 2021 press release for more detail: "Orla Mining Delivers Robust Pre-Feasibility Study at the Cerro Quema Oxide Gold Project with 38% Rate of Return".

The permitting process in Panama has been ongoing and as of May 2021, the extension of the exploitation contracts was signed by both the Ministry of Commerce and Industry and by Orla. The documents are now with the Comptroller General for final review and approval.

In February 2021, the Ministry of Environment conducted its final site inspection of the project. As a result of the positive site inspection review, the Category 3 Environmental and Social Impact Assessment is in the final stage of approval.

UPCOMING MILESTONES

Maintain robust health and safety protocols, including COVID-19 prevention measures, to support the health of employees and local communities.





Release Caballito (Panama) initial copper-gold resource estimate.





Complete construction and ramp up activities at the Camino Rojo Oxide Gold Project towards a targeted first pour in the fourth quarter of 2021.





Further the PEA study on the Camino Rojo Sulphide Project.





Continue to advance the Cerro Quema Oxide Project engineering once the environmental permit and concession renewals are received which would provide the basis for a construction decision.





Continue exploration programs with activities focused on supporting study work and new target identification for drilling programs in 2022.

COVID-19 RISK MANAGEMENT

The Company maintains robust organization-wide COVID-19 protocols to support the health of employees and local communities. Orla is closely monitoring the potential impacts from the pandemic on areas including on-site construction, equipment delivery and logistics, construction costs and schedule, as well as community and government relations.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Orla's unaudited interim consolidated financial statements and management's discussion and analysis for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021, are available on the Company's website at www.orlamining.com, and under the Company's profiles on SEDAR and EDGAR.

Qualified Persons Statement

The scientific and technical information related to Camino Rojo and Cerro Quema in this news release was reviewed and approved by Mr. J. Andrew Cormier, P. Eng., Chief Operating Officer of the Company, and Mr. Sylvain Guerard, P. Geo., Senior Vice President, Exploration of the Company, who are the Qualified Persons as defined under NI 43-101 standards.

About Orla Mining Ltd.

Orla is developing the Camino Rojo Oxide Gold Project, an advanced gold and silver open-pit and heap leach project, located in Zacatecas State, Central Mexico. The project is 100% owned by Orla and covers over 160,000 hectares. The technical report for the 2021 Feasibility Study on the Camino Rojo Oxide Gold Project entitled "Unconstrained Feasibility Study NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Camino Rojo Gold Project - Municipality of Mazapil, Zacatecas, Mexico" dated January 11, 2021, is available on SEDAR and EDGAR under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov, respectively. The technical report is also available on Orla's website at www.orlamining.com. Orla also owns 100% of the Cerro Quema Project located in Panama which includes a near-term gold production scenario and various exploration targets. The Cerro Quema Project is a proposed open pit mine and gold heap leach operation. The technical report for the 2021 Pre-Feasibility Study on the Cerro Quema Oxide Gold Project entitled "Project Pre-Feasibility NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Cerro Quema Gold Oxide Project, Province of Los Santos, Panama" dated July 27, 2021, is available on SEDAR and EDGAR under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov, respectively. The technical report is also available on Orla's website at www.orlamining.com.

