Exploration Underway on the Taquetren Project, Argentina

Vancouver, November 15, 2021 - Norseman Silver Inc. (TSXV:NOC) (OTC:NOCSF) ("Norseman" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that exploration is now underway on the Taquetren project located in Rio Negro Province, Argentina. The Company has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Taquetren Silver Project.

"This region remains significantly underexplored, yet contains significant discoveries, such as Patagonia Gold's Calcatreau (Gold-Silver Deposit) and Pan American's Navidad; one of the world's largest undeveloped silver deposits, with a resource in excess of half a billion ounces of silver. Our team and our partners have extensive experience in Argentina, and in Rio Negro province in particular" said Sean Hurd, President & CEO.

The surface exploration program is focused on rock and stream sediment sampling and is expected to be completed before year end. Work is also in the process to expand the land package through the acquisition of additional grounds adjacent to the project. The Project covers approximately 285 square kilometers (110 square miles) and is located within the Somuncura Massif in the Patagonia region.

The geologic setting of the Project is the calc-alkaline, bimodal and Jurassic-age volcanic rock sequence of the Taquetren Formation, which is bounded by the Gastre fault zone. The Gastre fault system is a transcontinental shear zone, which extends from the Andean Cordillera to the Atlantic coast resulting in a series of half grabens and tectonic basins. The associated structures of which serve as hosts to some of the most prolific mineral endowments in Argentina. Work to date has suggested favorable hydrothermal alteration and prospective geology parallel to the Navidad-style silver mineralisation.

About Norseman Silver

Norseman Silver is focused on acquiring, exploring and developing silver assets with upside potential in the Americas. The Company's current property portfolio includes the Cariboo, Silver Vista, Silver Switchback and New Moon projects, located in a prolific region in central British Columbia, Canada, and the Taquetren silver project, located in Rio Negro, Argentina. Norseman Silver's shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol NOC and on the OTCQB under the symbol NOCSF. Learn more about Norseman Silver at www.norsemansilver.com.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to or for the account or benefit of a U.S. person (as defined in Regulation S under the United States Securities Act) unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

On behalf of Norseman Silver Inc.

Sean Hurd

President and CEO

For further information, please contact:

Sean Hurd

President and CEO

Info@norsemansilver.com

604-505-4554

Copyright (c) 2021 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.