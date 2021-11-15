LAURION Retains Ronacher McKenzie Geoscience Inc. to Deliver Innovative and Integrated Geological Management to the Ishkoday Project

TORONTO, Nov. 15, 2021 - Laurion Mineral Exploration Inc. (TSXV: LME) (OTCPINK: LMEFF) ("LAURION" or the "Corporation") is very pleased to announce that it has retained Ronacher McKenzie Geosciences Inc. ("RMG") of Sudbury, ON to work with LAURION in the design, execution, and geological management of exploration work on its Ishkoday Project, located 220 km northeast of Thunder Bay. The projects will be supervised by Claire Somers, P.Geo.

Stated Cynthia Le Sueur-Aquin, CEO and President: "LAURION has been most successful in achieving its exploration objectives and drilling goals over the last three years, accumulating a substantial geoscientific database. Gearing up into next phase of the Ishkoday exploration evolution and ramping up the 2022 drill program, LAURION's engagement of the RMG muscle provides consistency and accessibility to a variety and depth of diverse geological expertise with innovative approaches and new techniques, to achieve the next level exploration successes and development of efficient operations. The RMG group of geologists and geophysicists will provide a unique combination of solutions for innovative targeting and resource development, across the 6km by 250m mineralized corridor on the Ishkoday."

Elisabeth Ronacher, Principal Geologist and co-founder of Ronacher McKenzie Geoscience, stated: "We are excited to be working on the Ishkoday Project with the LAURION team. LAURION has collected high-quality data and we are looking forward to advancing this unique project and bringing it to the next stage by conducting an in-depth data analysis using our team's extensive industry expertise."

A total of 10-15,000 metres of drilling has been allocated for the 2022 exploration drilling program. LAURION, RMG and Jean-Philippe Paiement of Mira Geoscience are in the process of completing judicious target ranking across the 1.4km strike length of the A-Zone, McLeod and CRK Zones, to maximize drilling success and development of Ishkoday resources. The criterion has been derived from the 2018 to 2021 desktop studies and field-based programs.

In parallel with the drill program, LAURION also aims to complete a detailed mapping and lithogeochemical sampling program over selected areas of the property with the secondary goal of populating a database of rock samples for lithogeochemical characterization. The mapping with focus on structure will assist in developing a broader litho-structural understanding of the Ishkoday Project, whilst the collection of in-situ samples will greatly support the litho-geochemical framework.

About Ronacher McKenzie Geoscience Inc.

Ronacher McKenzie Geoscience Inc. is an international consulting firm, providing geological and geophysical services for the mineral exploration industry with offices in Toronto and Sudbury, Canada. With a strong knowledge base and an integrated 3D approach to geoscience data combined with leading expertise in innovative targeting and resource development, the company assists in maximising success for their clients.

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with Canadian regulatory requirements and has been reviewed and approved by Jean-Philippe Paiement, P.Geo., MSc., a consultant to LAURION, and a "qualified person" within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101.

About LAURION

The Corporation is a junior mineral exploration and development company listed on the TSXV under the symbol LME and on the OTCPINK under the symbol LMEFF. LAURION now has 242,565,353 outstanding shares of which approximately 79% are owned and controlled by Insiders who are eligible investors under the "Friends and Family" categories.

LAURION's emphasis is on the development of its flagship project, the 100% owned mid-stage 47 km2 Ishkoday Project, and its gold-silver and gold-rich polymetallic mineralization with a significant upside potential. The mineralization on Ishkoday is open at depth beyond the current core-drilling limit of -200 m from surface, based on the historical mining to a -685 m depth, in the past producing Sturgeon River Mine. The Brenbar Property, acquired in 2020, is contiguous with the Ishkoday Property and hosts the historic Brenbar Mine. LAURION believes the mineralization to be a direct extension of mineralization from the Ishkoday Property.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements, which reflect the Corporation's current expectations regarding future events, including with respect to LAURION's business, operations and condition, and management's objectives, strategies, beliefs and intentions. The forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. Actual events and future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements could differ materially from those projected herein including as a result of a change in the trading price of the common shares of LAURION, the interpretation and actual results of current exploration activities, changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined, future prices of gold and/or other metals, possible variations in grade or recovery rates, failure of equipment or processes to operate as anticipated, the failure of contracted parties to perform, labor disputes and other risks of the mining industry, delays in obtaining governmental approvals or financing or in the completion of exploration, as well as those factors disclosed in the Corporation's publicly filed documents. Investors should consult the Corporation's ongoing quarterly and annual filings, as well as any other additional documentation comprising the Corporation's public disclosure record, for additional information on risks and uncertainties relating to these forward-looking statements. The reader is cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. Subject to applicable law, the Corporation disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICE PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THE CONTENT OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.

