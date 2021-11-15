Cordoba Minerals Provides an Update on Development Planning for Its San Matias Copper-Gold-Silver Project

Mining Technical Work Plan (PTO) Application to be Submitted on November 17, 2021

Prefeasibility Study Expected to be Complete in Mid-December 2021

Vancouver, November 15, 2021 - Sarah Armstrong-Montoya, President and Chief Executive Officer of Cordoba Minerals Corp. (TSXV: CDB) (OTCQB: CDBMF) (otherwise "Cordoba" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on the timing of completion of the Prefeasibility Study ("PFS") for the Alacran Copper-Gold-Silver Deposit, located within Cordoba's 100%-owned San Matias Project in Colombia.

The PFS work process has identified a number of key optimization opportunities which are currently being reviewed and are expected to be included in the final report (refer to Cordoba's news release dated May 13, 2021). The PFS is expected to be complete in mid-December 2021.

Cordoba will be submitting the Mining Technical Work Plan application (Programa de Trabajo y Obras or "PTO") to the Colombian National Mining Agency ("ANM") on November 17, 2021. This important filing describes the resource, site conditions and proposed operation, and is one of the two required permits in Colombia for the Project to move into the building and construction phase.

The second requirement is the approval of the Environmental Impact Assessment ("EIA") that demonstrates the environmental feasibility of the project. Cordoba continues to work on the EIA.

Cordoba's geologists are preparing an exploration work program to test the Alacran porphyry target and other San Matias regional targets (refer to Cordoba's news release dated May 13, 2021). The Company intends to provide an update on this exploration program once targets are finalized and diamond drilling contracts are secured.

"The completion of the PFS and the submission of the PTO application to the Colombian mining authorities are important steps for the Project's development, as we begin to realize our goal of becoming the next copper and gold producer in Colombia." commented Ms. Armstrong-Montoya.

About Cordoba

Cordoba Minerals Corp. is a mineral exploration company focused on the exploration, development and acquisition of copper and gold projects. Cordoba is developing its 100%-owned San Matias Copper-Gold-Silver Project, which includes the Alacran Deposit and satellite deposits at Montiel East, Montiel West and Costa Azul, located in the Department of Cordoba, Colombia. Cordoba also holds a 25% interest in the Perseverance Copper Project in Arizona, USA, which it is exploring through a Joint Venture and Earn-In Agreement. For further information, please visit www.cordobaminerals.com.

