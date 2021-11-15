Goldgroup Appoints John McClintock as Chief Executive Officer

VANCOUVER, Nov. 15, 2021 - Goldgroup Mining Inc. ("Goldgroup" or the "Company") (TSX:GGA, OTC:GGAZF, BMV SIX:GGAN.MX) announces the appointment of Mr. John McClintock as the Company's Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") effectively immediately. Anthony Balic, the previous Interim CEO, will continue as the Company's Chief Financial Officer.



Mr. McClintock has over 14 years of international and domestic experience in capital markets within the mining and metals industry. Mr. McClintock began his career in investment banking and equity research in Toronto prior to relocating to the UK to work in fixed income and mergers and acquisitions with Pareto Securities S.A, where he focused on sourcing and structuring high-yield debt, syndicated loan facilities and equity capital raises. During his eight years in investment banking, Mr. McClintock arranged in excess of USD $700 million of funding for mining companies. Mr. McClintock holds a MSc in Mineral & Energy Economics from Curtin University, Perth, Australia.

"On behalf of the Goldgroup Board of Directors, I am very pleased to welcome Mr. McClintock as the new CEO," said Corry Silbernagel, Director. "We are excited by his commitment to continue executing Goldgroup's key strategic priorities and growth strategy."

About Goldgroup

Goldgroup is a Canadian-based gold production, development, and exploration Company with a significant upside in a portfolio of projects in Mexico, including an interest in DynaResource de Mexico, S.A. de C.V., which owns 100% of the high-grade gold exploration project, San Jos? de Gracia, located in the State of Sinaloa. In addition, the Company operates its 100%-owned Cerro Prieto heap-leach gold mine, in the State of Sonora, Mexico.

Goldgroup is led by a team of highly successful and seasoned individuals with extensive expertise in mine development, corporate finance, and exploration in Mexico. Goldgroup's mission is to increase gold production, mineral resources, profitability and cash flow, with a view to building a leading gold producer.

