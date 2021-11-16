Spruce Ridge Announces Completion of Dividend-in-kind of Shares of Canada Nickel Company

November 15th, 2021 - Spruce Ridge Resources Ltd. (TSXV:SHL) - ("Spruce Ridge" or the "Company") announces that it has completed the previously announced in-specie dividend distribution (the "Dividend") of an aggregate of 2,505,024 common shares of Canada Nickel Company Inc. (TSXV: CNC) ("CNC Shares") (see the Company's news release dated October 22, 2021 for more details on the Dividend).

Immediately prior to the completion of the Dividend, Spruce Ridge held, directly or indirectly, 8,100,000 CNC Shares, representing on a non-diluted and partially diluted basis approximately 9.15% of the CNC Shares then issued and outstanding. Following the completion of the Dividend, Spruce Ridge held, directly or indirectly, 5,594,995 CNC Shares, representing on a non-diluted and partially diluted basis approximately 6.33% of the CNC Shares then issued and outstanding. As such, Spruce Ridge is no longer an insider of Canada Nickel Company under applicable securities laws.

The CNC Shares were acquired by Spruce Ridge in connection with the previously announced sale of its interest in the Crawford Nickel-Cobalt Sulphide project (the "Project Sale"), details of which are contained in the Company's previous news releases issued on October 1, 2019 and February 19, 2020. The Company disposed of the 2,505,024 CNC Shares described in this press release, as since receiving the CNC Shares in February 2020 following completion of the Project Sale, it has always been the Company's intention to distribute a total of 5,000,000 CNC Shares to Spruce Ridge shareholders following their release from escrow under applicable securities laws. In accordance with such applicable securities laws, and depending on market and other conditions, Spruce Ridge may from time to time in the future increase or decrease its ownership, control or direction over CNC Shares, through market transactions, private agreements, or otherwise. For the purposes of this notice, the address of Spruce Ridge is 7735 Leslie Road West, Puslinch, ON N0B 2J0.

This press release is issued pursuant to National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues, which also requires a report to be filed with regulatory authorities in each of the jurisdictions in which the Company is a reporting issuer containing information with respect to the foregoing matters (the "Early Warning Report"). A copy of the Early Warning Report is available on Canada Nickel Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Spruce Ridge Resources Ltd.

Spruce Ridge holds a 100% interest in the Great Burnt Copper-Gold Property in Central Newfoundland which covers a series of copper ± gold rich VMS deposits. Spruce Ridge recently acquired certain mineral leases with petroleum and natural gas rights, plus oil and gas wells, pipelines and facilities in the Unity area of southwestern Saskatchewan. Included in the purchase are 793 ha of petroleum and natural gas rights from surface to the base of the Mannville Group with an average working interest of 84%. The purchase includes 5 active oil wells, 10 suspended oil and gas wells, heavy oil facilities, pipelines, and an active produced water disposal well. In 2020, Spruce Ridge Resources sold its interest in the Crawford Nickel-Cobalt Sulphide project to Canada Nickel Company Inc. and currently holds 5,594,995 common shares. In 2015, Spruce Ridge optioned its Viking/Kramer gold properties in Western Newfoundland to Magna Terra Minerals Inc.

For further information please contact:

John Ryan, President and CEO

Spruce Ridge Resources Ltd.

Phone: 519-822-5904

Email: spruceridgeresources@gmail.com

Forward-Looking Statements

