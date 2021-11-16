Menü Artikel
Sentinel Resources Corp. To Change Name to "EMP Metals Corp."

00:48 Uhr  |  CNW

VANCOUVER, Nov. 15, 2021 - Sentinel Resources Corp. (CSE: SNL) (OTC-PINK: SNRLF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Board of Directors of the Company has approved a change of the Company's name to "EMP Metals Corp." (the "Name Change") and a change in the Company's stock symbol to "EMPS". The Name Change better reflects the Company's diversified portfolio of lithium projects in Saskatchewan and precious metal projects located in New South Wales, Australia.

Shareholders will not be required to exchange their existing share certificates for new certificates bearing the Company's new name. The name change does not affect the Company's share structure or the rights of the Company's shareholders, and no further action is required by existing shareholders. The Name Change is subject to acceptance of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

About Sentinel Resources

Sentinel Resources is a Canadian-based exploration company focused on the acquisition and exploration of mineral projects with significant development potential. Its current portfolio includes precious metals projects located in New South Wales, Australia and lithium exploration projects in Saskatchewan, Canada.

For more information, please go to the Company's website at www.sentinelexp.com.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

SOURCE Sentinel Resources Corp.



Contact
Corporate Inquiries: Rob Gamley, President & CEO, Company Website: www.sentinelexp.com, Phone: 604-689-7422 (please leave a message), Email: info@sentinelexp.com
Sentinel Resources Corp.

Sentinel Resources Corp.
Bergbau
Kanada
CA81729D2005
www.sentinelexp.com
