Newcrest New Chief Financial Officer Appointed

Melbourne, November 15, 2021 - Newcrest Mining Ltd. (ASX: NCM) (TSX: NCM) (PNGX: NCM) is pleased to announce that Ms Sherry Duhe has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer. Sherry will replace Gerard Bond, who as previously announced has decided to leave Newcrest after 10 years in the role of Finance Director and Chief Financial Officer in early 2022.

Ms Duhe has extensive finance and leadership experience across a range of global organisations, including the past four years as Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President at Woodside Energy. Prior to this, Ms Duhe held a range of senior international roles across the energy and resources sectors, including at Shell Exploration & Production, Royal Dutch Shell, ExxonMobil, Duke Energy and J.M Huber Corporation.

With demonstrated capabilities across accounting and reporting, tax, mergers and acquisitions, procurement and investor relations, Ms Duhe brings a wealth of experience in driving commercial value, leading business and functional transformation, productivity and business performance.

Ms Duhe is a Certified Public Accountant and holds a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from the Louisiana State University and an International Masters of Business Administration from the University of South Carolina. Her appointment follows a thorough global executive search.

"I am delighted that we have been able to attract such a high calibre Chief Financial Officer to the Newcrest team to join in the exciting journey the company is on," said Newcrest Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Sandeep Biswas.

"Sherry has extensive international experience across capital intensive and complex industries and is also a proven Top 20 ASX-listed company CFO who will bring her extensive financial expertise and leadership skills to Newcrest as we execute our growth strategy."

"I would like to thank Gerard Bond for 10 years of exceptional service at Newcrest and am very appreciative of his involvement in ensuring smooth transition arrangements," said Mr Biswas.

Ms Duhe will join Newcrest in early 2022 and will be based in Melbourne. Current Group Treasurer Kim Kerr will be Acting Chief Financial Officer from 9 December 2021 to coincide with planned leave being taken by Mr Bond. Ms Kerr is a senior finance executive with more than 15 years' experience at Newcrest, including nearly five years as Group Treasurer.

Authorised by the Newcrest Disclosure Committee

For further information please contact

Investor Enquiries:

Tom Dixon

+61 3 9522 5570

+61 450 541 389

Tom.Dixon@newcrest.com.au

North American Investor Enquiries:

Ryan Skaleskog

+1 866 396 0242

+61 403 435 222

Ryan.Skaleskog@newcrest.com.au

Media Enquiries:

Tim Salathiel

+61 3 9522 4263

+61 407 885 272

Tim.Salathiel@newcrest.com.au

This information is available on our website at www.newcrest.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/103716