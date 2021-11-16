Menü Artikel
Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc Exercise of share options

08:00 Uhr  |  GlobeNewswire

ST HELIER, Nov. 16, 2021 - Caledonia Mining Corporation plc (NYSE American: CMCL; AIM: CMCL) ("Caledonia" or the "Company") announces that Mr John McGloin, a non-executive director of the Company, has exercised options in respect of, and the Company has issued and allotted, 18,000 common shares of no par value each in the Company (the "Option Shares"). The exercise price was CAD$11.50 per Option Share. Following this transaction, Mr McGloin holds an interest in 18,000 shares in the Company representing approximately 0.15 per cent of the issued share capital of the Company.

Application has been made by Caledonia for the Option Shares to be admitted in the form of depositary interests to trading on AIM and it is anticipated that trading in such securities will commence on or around November 19, 2021.

Following the issue of the Option Shares, the Company has a total number of shares in issue of 12,136,823 common shares of no par value each. Caledonia has no shares in treasury; therefore, this figure may be used by holders as the denominator for the calculations by which they determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company.

For further information please contact:

Caledonia Mining Corporation plc
Mark Learmonth
Camilla Horsfall
Tel: +44 1534 679 800
Tel: +44 7817 841 793
WH Ireland (Nomad & Broker)
Adrian Hadden/Andrew de Andrade
Tel: +44 20 7220 1751
Blytheweigh
Tim Blythe/Megan Ray
Tel: +44 207 138 3204
3PPB
Patrick Chidley
Paul Durham
Tel: +1 917 991 7701
Tel: +1 203 940 2538
The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 ("MAR") as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 and is disclosed in accordance with the Company's obligations under Article 17 of MAR.

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name John McGloin
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Non-Executive Director
b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Caledonia Mining Corporation plc
b) LEI 21380093ZBI4BFM75Y51
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		 Common shares of no par value

JE00BF0XVB15
b) Nature of the transaction Exercise of share options
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)
CAD11.50 18,000
d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

18,000

CAD207,000
e) Date of the transaction 15 November 2021
f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue




