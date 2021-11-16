Atalaya Mining PLC Announces Exchange Rate of Inaugural Dividend

NICOSIA, November 16, 2021 - Following the announcement on 27 October 2021, Atalaya Mining plc (AIM:ATYM)(TSX:AYM)("Atalaya" or the "Company") announces that the exchange rate to be applied to the Inaugural Dividend is US$1:£0.7442 and US$1:€0.8738.

Accordingly, the Sterling and Euro equivalent of the inaugural dividend is £0.294 and €0.345 per Ordinary Share respectively. The Inaugural Dividend will be paid on 1 December 2021.

About Atalaya Mining Plc

Atalaya is an AIM and TSX-listed mining and development group which produces copper concentrates and silver by-product at its wholly owned Proyecto Riotinto site in southwest Spain. Atalaya's current operations include the Cerro Colorado open pit mine and a modern 15 Mtpa processing plant, which has the potential to become a centralised processing hub for ore sourced from its wholly owned regional projects around Riotinto that include Proyecto Masa Valverde and Proyecto Riotinto East. In addition, the Group has a phased, earn-in agreement for up to 80% ownership of Proyecto Touro, a brownfield copper project in the northwest of Spain. For further information, visit www.atalayamining.com

