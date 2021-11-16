Liberty Gold Confirms Major Gold Discovery at Rangefront, Black Pine Oxide Gold Deposit, Idaho

VANCOUVER, Nov. 16, 2021 - Liberty Gold Corp. (TSX: LGD; OTCQX: LGDTF) ("Liberty Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that follow-up reverse circulation ("RC") drilling at the D-4 discovery at Rangefront confirms the presence of a major new mineralized zone at its Black Pine Oxide Gold Project, southeast Idaho ("Black Pine").

This area, located to the southeast of Rangefront fault, is being re-named Rangefront Focus Area ("RFA"), as its scale is potentially similar to the Discovery Zone, where three-quarters of the Black Pine resource is located. Drilling to date has expanded this broad mineralized zone 1,000 metres ("m") in a north-south direction, with potential to expand at least 800 m in an east-west direction. The RFA remains open to extension in all directions outward from the initial D-4 discovery area, with assay results from 25 additional holes pending as of the date of this release. Two drills are now focused exclusively on the RFA to sequentially drill off the discovery for incorporation into an updated resource estimate. A third drill will be moved to this area with drilling continuing through the winter months.

The confirmed scale of the RFA discovery, coupled with recently identified value-enhancing cut-off grade and Run-of-Mine ("ROM") processing optimizations, has led the Company to expand the scope of the Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") in progress on Black Pine. We are targeting an updated mineral resource estimate and PEA, which will now include the RFA, in Q3 2022.

Cal Everett, President and CEO of Liberty Gold stated, "Our drilling has now confirmed that the Rangefront D-4 discovery is not an isolated occurrence and is part of a much larger oxide gold system that currently extends over one kilometre to the north, merging with shallow mineralization identified in historical drilling. As well, there are indications that D-4 mineralization extends to the east and may merge with the Rangefront resource pits, over an aggregate distance of 800 m. As we continue to aggressively drill this one square kilometre area centred on the D-4 discovery, we foresee the area growing into another large open-pit gold deposit, potentially rivalling the Discovery Zone in size. Importantly, the RFA represents only a portion of a district-scale oxide gold system that covers more than 10 square kilometres."

RANGEFRONT FOCUS AREA DRILLING HIGHLIGHTS



As announced September 1, 2021, the D-4 discovery targeted a 1,250 m gap in drilling along the primary northwest-trending dominant mineralization trend at Black Pine. Previously-released drill holes in the D-4 discovery returned 0.91 grams per tonne of gold ("g/t Au") over 86.9 m and 2.03 g/t Au over 21.3 m in LBP356 and 1.23 g/t Au over 24.4 m and 1.37 g/t Au over 50.3 m in LBP358. This news release includes follow-up drilling from 16 holes targeting areas to the north and east of the Rangefront D-4 discovery. Highlights include:

Drilling from two pads located 250 m to the north of the original D-4 discovery has returned significant gold mineralization, with additional holes pending. Results include: LBP408: 0.63 g/t Au over 112.8 m including 0.74 g/t Au over 73.2 m LBP418: 0.50 g/t Au over 42.7 m and 1.00 g/t Au over 24.4 m

All 21 drill holes released to-date in 2021 in the RFA have intercepted multiple zones of oxide gold mineralization.

Results from drilling on a single drill pad located 300 m north of the D-4 discovery, as well as historic drilling in the Rangefront North resource pit area, extend mineralization over a distance of 1 km south to north, with mineralization shallowing in a northerly direction.

Drilling in the area between the two resource pits that comprise the original Rangefront portion of the resource estimate was carried out to assess whether the resource could be expanded to encompass both pits in a single pit or could be extended further. Results include: LBP362: 0.75 g/t Au over 22.9 m

Gold mineralization extends between the two existing Rangefront resource pits.

RANGEFRONT FOCUS AREA DRILLING HIGHLIGHT TABLE1

Hole ID (Az, Dip) (degrees) From (m) To (m) Intercept

(m) Au (g/t) Cut-off Au (g/t) Hole Length (m) Target Comments LBP356 (0, -55) 94.5 100.6 6.1 0.44 0.20 470.9 Rangefront D-4 Previously Released and 141.7 157.0 15.2 0.24 0.15 and 253.0 339.9 86.9 0.91 0.15 including 253.0 271.3 18.3 0.25 0.20 including 285.0 339.9 54.9 1.32 and including 286.5 309.4 22.9 2.15 1.00 and including 315.5 318.5 3.0 2.83 and including 289.6 291.1 1.5 5.75 5.00 and 346.0 367.3 21.3 2.03 0.20 including 349.0 365.8 16.8 2.52 1.00 and including 352.0 353.6 1.5 5.15 5.00 and 374.9 396.2 21.3 0.23 0.15 LBP358 (45, -50) 222.5 251.5 29.0 0.22 0.15 434.3 Rangefront D-4 Previously Released including 225.5 230.1 7.6 0.33 0.20 and 262.1 286.5 24.4 1.23 0.15 including 263.7 281.9 18.3 1.58 0.20 and including 266.7 281.9 15.2 1.85 1.00 and 295.7 346.0 50.3 1.37 0.15 including 295.7 339.9 44.2 1.54 0.20 and including 295.7 297.2 1.5 2.65 1.00 and including 307.9 330.2 22.9 2.37 and including 324.6 326.1 1.5 6.75 5.00 LBP362 (120, -60) 39.6 74.7 35.1 0.28 0.15 367.3 Rangefront Step-Out including 42.7 74.7 32.0 0.29 0.20 and 85.3 108.2 22.9 0.75 0.15 including 88.4 91.4 3.0 2.65 1.00 including 96.0 99.1 3.0 1.06 and 222.5 233.2 10.7 0.32 0.15 including 222.5 231.7 9.1 0.35 0.20 LBP364 (0, -45) 1.5 24.4 22.9 0.22 0.15 233.2 Rangefront Step-Out including 7.6 19.8 12.2 0.26 0.20 and 25.9 47.2 21.3 0.26 0.15 including 27.4 38.1 10.7 0.34 0.20 and 85.3 100.6 15.2 0.33 0.15 including 86.9 97.5 10.7 0.40 0.20 LBP366 (300, -47) 67.1 85.3 18.3 0.34 0.15 274.3 Rangefront Step-Out including 68.6 85.3 16.8 0.36 0.20 and 134.1 146.3 12.2 0.29 0.15 including 140.2 146.3 6.1 0.39 0.20 LBP399 (75, -50) 102.1 111.3 9.1 0.21 0.15 489.2 Rangefront D-4 Reconnaissance and 118.9 123.4 4.6 0.23 and 144.8 150.9 6.1 0.24 including 146.3 150.9 4.6 0.26 0.20 and 233.2 246.9 13.7 0.27 0.15 including 233.2 245.4 12.2 0.28 0.20 and 263.7 275.8 12.2 0.33 and 298.7 315.5 16.8 0.66 0.15 including 300.2 315.5 15.2 0.71 0.20 and including 309.4 312.4 3.0 1.31 1.00 and 327.7 333.8 6.1 0.28 0.20 and 423.7 432.8 9.1 0.39 and 448.1 452.6 4.6 0.51 LBP405 (165, -50) 38.1 67.1 29.0 0.30 0.15 318.5 Rangefront Step-Out including 38.1 50.3 12.2 0.40 0.20 and 137.2 161.5 24.4 0.40 0.15 including 138.7 161.5 22.9 0.42 0.20 and including 140.2 141.7 1.5 1.23 1.00 and 268.2 289.6 21.3 0.21 0.15 including 283.5 289.6 6.1 0.26 0.20 and 304.8 310.9 6.1 1.14 and including 306.3 309.4 3.0 1.83 1.00 LBP408 (110, -90) 234.7 347.5 112.8 0.63 0.15 367.3 Rangefront D-4 Reconnaissance including 242.3 315.5 73.2 0.74 0.20 including 321.6 347.5 25.9 0.54 and including 292.6 300.2 7.6 2.55 1.00 and including 306.3 309.4 3.0 1.11 and including 341.4 349.9 1.5 2.47 LBP411 (110, -68) 219.5 251.5 32.0 0.30 0.15 440.4 Rangefront D-4 Reconnaissance including 219.5 227.1 7.6 0.37 0.20 including 228.6 248.4 19.8 0.31 and 278.9 307.9 29.0 0.32 0.15 including 278.9 291.1 12.2 0.48 0.20 and including 281.9 283.5 1.5 1.26 1.00 and 346.0 361.2 15.2 0.21 0.15 including 355.1 358.1 3.0 0.34 0.20 LBP418 (0, -62) 176.8 196.6 19.8 0.20 0.15 419.1 Rangefront D-4 Reconnaissance and 217.9 260.6 42.7 0.50 0.15 including 219.5 260.6 41.1 0.51 0.20 and including 242.3 245.4 3.0 1.42 1.00 and including 253.0 254.5 1.5 1.18 and 300.2 324.6 24.4 1.00 0.15 including 301.8 324.6 22.9 1.06 0.20 and including 312.4 318.5 6.1 2.64 1.00 LBP420 (0, -50) 38.1 45.7 7.6 0.86 0.20 263.7 Rangefront North Reconnaissance including 38.1 41.2 3.0 1.46 1.00 and 65.5 77.7 12.2 0.32 0.15 including 65.5 76.2 10.7 0.34 0.20 and 99.1 108.2 9.1 0.43 0.15 including 99.1 103.6 4.6 0.68 0.20 and including 100.6 102.1 1.5 1.03 1.00 and 118.9 149.4 30.5 0.26 0.15 including 128.0 149.4 21.3 0.24 0.20 LBP426 (180, -90) 25.9 61.0 35.1 0.30 0.15 263.7 Rangefront North Reconnaissance including 25.9 41.2 15.2 0.38 0.20 and 85.3 96.0 10.7 0.28 0.15 including 86.9 93.0 6.1 0.36 0.20 and 106.7 117.4 10.7 0.38 and 123.4 132.6 9.1 0.55 0.15 including 125.0 131.1 6.1 0.74 0.20 and including 128.0 129.5 1.5 1.40 1.00 and 157.0 163.1 6.1 0.33 0.15 including 157.0 161.5 4.6 0.39 0.20 LBP430 (180, -60) 29.0 36.6 7.6 0.34 0.20 300.2 Rangefront North Reconnaissance and 57.9 70.1 12.2 0.21 0.15 and 143.3 146.3 3.0 0.35 0.20 and 170.7 199.6 29.0 0.43 0.15 including 172.2 199.6 27.4 0.44 0.20 and including 193.6 195.1 1.5 1.53 1.00 LBP432 (145, -58) 41.2 64.0 22.9 0.45 0.15 477.0 Rangefront D-4 Reconnaissance including 41.2 57.9 16.8 0.56 0.20 and 100.6 112.8 12.2 0.30 0.15 including 100.6 106.7 6.1 0.44 0.20 and 153.9 163.1 9.1 0.73 0.15 including 155.5 163.1 7.6 0.83 0.20 and including 158.5 161.5 3.0 1.34 1.00 and 181.4 190.5 9.1 0.26 0.15 including 181.4 187.5 6.1 0.30 0.20 and 196.6 214.9 18.3 0.60 including 208.8 211.8 3.0 1.20 1.00 and 234.7 257.6 22.9 0.75 0.20 including 234.7 239.3 4.6 1.82 1.00 and 297.2 304.8 7.6 0.23 0.15 and 341.4 378.0 36.6 0.32 including 341.4 359.7 18.3 0.40 0.20 including 365.8 378.0 12.2 0.27 LBP433 (90, -60) 25.9 44.2 18.3 0.23 0.15 269.7 Rangefront North Reconnaissance including 38.1 41.2 3.0 0.42 and 64.0 74.7 10.7 0.20 0.15 including 65.5 71.6 6.1 0.23 0.20 and 99.1 102.1 3.0 0.35 and 132.6 172.2 39.6 0.27 0.15 including 132.6 150.9 18.3 0.33 0.20

1Liberty Gold has changed the reporting cut-offs to include a 0.15 g/t Au cut-off, to reflect the lower cut-offs used by most operating oxide heap-leach mines in the Great Basin. The 0.15 g/t Au cut off is not shown in the table if it is identical to the corresponding interval using a 0.2 g/t Au cut-off. Downhole thickness are reported herein; true width varies depending on drill hole dip, but generally range from 60% to 80% of true thickness. Gold grades are reported uncapped.

PEA PROGRESS UPDATE

The Company will complete an updated Mineral Resource model to include approximately 90,000 m of drilling completed from 2021 through the end February 2022 in both the RFA and Discovery Zone. This updated resource model will form the basis for the Black Pine PEA. In addition, the PEA will now include several, recently identified, value-enhancing factors and present a production scenario and economic evaluation that encompasses the expanded development potential of Black Pine. These include:

The expected magnitude of the eventual gold system in the RFA could have a major impact on the sizing of the future mining and processing operation at Black Pine.

Phase 3 metallurgical column test results (released on October 27, 2021), in aggregate with the previous metallurgical test work, suggest that the deposit is amenable to a single processing route of ROM heap leaching.

Engineering work conducted during the PEA study process suggests that the optimal economic cut-off grade for a future ROM heap leach operation would likely be lower than the 0.2 g/t Au cut-off grade reported in the recent resource estimate, requiring a revised resource estimate.

2021 WORK PROGRAM

Drilling commenced April 1st and is focused on upgrading inferred portions of the resource to indicated, step-out drilling on defined targets and discovery drilling throughout the 12 km2 permitted drill area. The initial resource pit encompasses the Discovery Zone (D-1, D-2 and D-3 high-grade oxide gold zones) as well as smaller pits at the Rangefront, M, CD Pit, F, J, E Pit and Back Range zones. The Black Pine mineral resource estimate released on July 13, 2021 (see below) does not include any drilling conducted in 2021. All zones remain open for extension, with the current drill program focused on:

Continuing to drill the RFA for inclusion in an updated resource estimate.

Expanding the Discovery Zone resource to the southwest, west, southeast, and east.

Linking the E Pit to the F Zone and CD Pit and assessing whether this portion of the gold system can be extended to the northeast to link with the Discovery Zone.

Converting inferred ounces to indicated.

Testing the shallow, high-grade Back Range Zone for the first time.

Testing other frontier areas where surface geology and geochemistry suggest the presence of shallow zones of oxide gold.

ABOUT BLACK PINE

Black Pine is located in the northern Great Basin, immediately adjacent to the Utah/Idaho border. It is a Carlin-style gold system, similar in many ways to the prolific deposits located along Nevada's Carlin trend. Like Nevada Gold Mines' Long Canyon deposit, Black Pine represents a growing number of Carlin-style gold systems located off the main Carlin and Cortez trends in underexplored parts of the Great Basin. The historic Black Pine Mine operated from 1992 to 1997, during a period of historically low gold prices, with 435,000 ounces of gold produced from five composite, shallow pits, with an average head grade of 0.63 g/t Au.

A Mineral Resource estimate containing an indicated mineral resource of 1,715,000 ounces of gold at an average grade of 0.51 g/t Au and totalling 105,075,000 tonnes; and an inferred mineral resource of 370,000 ounces of gold at an average grade of 0.37 g/t Au and totalling 31,211,000 tonnes was released on July 13, with the resource technical report filed on SEDAR on August 19, 2021 and available on the Liberty Gold website.

A virtual site tour and 3D model of Black Pine property, including details about the geology and mineralization, is available on the homepage of the Company's website: libertygold.ca

QUALITY ASSURANCE - QUALITY CONTROL

Drill composites were calculated using a cut-off of 0.20 g/t Au. Drill intersections are reported as drilled thicknesses. True widths of the mineralized intervals vary between 30% and 100% of the reported lengths due to varying drill hole orientations but are typically in the range of 60% to 80% of true width. Drill samples were assayed by ALS Limited in Reno, Nevada for gold by Fire Assay of a 30 gram (1 assay ton) charge with an AA finish, or if over 5.0 g/t Au were re-assayed and completed with a gravimetric finish. For these samples, the gravimetric data were utilized in calculating gold intersections. For any samples assaying over 0.10 ppm an additional cyanide leach analysis is done where the sample is treated with a 0.25% NaCN solution and rolled for an hour. An aliquot of the final leach solution is then centrifuged and analyzed by Atomic Absorption Spectroscopy. QA/QC for all drill samples consists of the insertion and continual monitoring of numerous standards and blanks into the sample stream, and the collection of duplicate samples at random intervals within each batch. Selected holes are also analyzed for a 51 multi-element geochemical suite by ICP-MS. ALS Geochemistry-Reno is ISO 17025:2005 Accredited, with the Elko prep lab listed on the scope of accreditation.

QUALIFIED PERSON

Moira Smith, Ph.D., P.Geo., Vice-President Exploration and Geoscience, Liberty Gold, is the Company's designated Qualified Person for this news release within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and has reviewed and validated that the information contained in the release is accurate.

ABOUT LIBERTY GOLD

Liberty Gold is focused on exploring the Great Basin of the United States, home to large-scale gold projects that are ideal for open-pit mining. This region is one of the most prolific gold-producing regions in the world and stretches across Nevada and into Idaho and Utah. We know the Great Basin and are driven to discover and advance big gold deposits that can be mined profitably in open-pit scenarios. Our flagship projects are Black Pine in Idaho and Goldstrike in Utah, both past- producing open-pit mines, where previous operators only scratched the surface.

