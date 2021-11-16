TDG Gold Corp. Prepares To Drill Drybrough Target on Oxide Peak, Toodoggone District, B.C.

WHITE ROCK, November 16, 2021 - TDG Gold Corp. (TSXV:TDG) (the "Company" or "TDG") is pleased to announce that it has received the exploration permit to drill its Drybrough target located north of TDG's former producing Baker mine in the historical "Toodoggone Production Corridor". Drybrough is a geophysical target that appears to be on strike to the 10 sq.km Baker "alteration zone" and is located on TDG's Oxide Peak earn-in property. A multi-year exploration permit for Oxide Peak was received after a consultation process that began in early June 2021 involving government, First Nations communities and their representatives. TDG thanks all stakeholders for their involvement and support.

TDG's aim is to complete a minimum of 1,000 metres of diamond drilling at Drybrough as a key part of fulfilling its 2021 exploration obligations under its earn-in agreement for Oxide Peak (see TDG news release of December 23, 2019). TDG's camp at Baker is fully winterized and the Drybrough target is located approximately 3.5 kilometres ("km") to the northeast (Figure 1) with access via land or helicopter. Drilling is scheduled to take place within the next 2-3 weeks, subject to weather and safety considerations.

Figure 1: Location of the Drybrough geophysical anomaly to the north of TDG's former producing Baker mine.

The Drybrough target is a conceptual target based on gossanous surface alteration (visible colour anomaly from air photos) with coincident geophysical anomaly (Figure 2). A magnetic anomaly (anomalous magnetic high, surrounded by a 'moat' of magnetic low) was identified by a high-resolution combined airborne magnetic and radiometric survey (249 line-km) flown by Precision GeoSurveys in late August to early September of 2021. Geophysical data was post-processed by Todd Ballantyne, P.Geo., (in3D Geoscience). The magnetic VOXI inversion shows the anomaly broadens and persists at depth to -400 m (and potentially deeper). The Drybrough target is approximately 1 km by 1 km in size and is represented by a 600 nT variance in relation to the surrounding area.

Figure 2: Drybrough geophysical anomaly and planned diamond drill holes.

Drybrough represents a 'blind' target with the source of the magnetic anomaly (potentially a buried porphyry intrusion, or mineralized centre) covered by surface rocks comprised of undifferentiated plagioclase-pyroxene phyric volcaniclastics. Drilling the Drybrough target will test the geographical centre of the anomaly and the southeastern lobe of the magnetic high, in two drill holes. The target area has been ground-truthed and work crews are mobilizing to complete the proposed work (Figure 3).

Figure 3: Drybrough target alteration zone (colour anomaly) clearly visible from the "North Quartz Zone" of TDG's former producing Baker mine (photo taken from the south of Drybrough, looking north).

