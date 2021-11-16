Newmont Named Co-Leader of Mining and Metals Sector on DJSI World Index

For the 14th year in a row, Newmont Corp. (NYSE: NEM, TSX: NGT) joins the Dow Jones Sustainability™ World Index (DJSI World), representing the top 10% of the largest 2,500 companies in the S&P Global Broad Market Index. DJSI World membership is based on long-term economic factors, as well as leading environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance evaluated through the 2021 S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA).

The ranking is based upon Newmont's performance in calendar year 2021. As of Nov 12, 2021, our company achieved the highest score out of 81 metals and mining companies assessed in the CSA. This ranking follows the one-year milestone of Newmont establishing leading greenhouse gas emissions reduction targets of more than 30% by 2030 for Scope 1 and 2 emissions, and 30% by 2030 for Scope 3 emissions, with the ultimate goal of being net carbon neutral by 2050.

"At Newmont, our commitment to ESG is woven into the fabric of our company and fundamental to the way in which we operate," said Tom Palmer, President and CEO of Newmont. "Our workforce is our most valued asset, and every day they challenge themselves to improve and deliver on our purpose, to create value through sustainable and responsible mining. We are pleased to continue our DJSI World membership, and to have tied as mining and metals sector leader in the CSA. We recognize that being a leader in ESG requires us to constantly learn and evolve; we are committed to rising to that challenge."

The CSA assesses companies' quality of management and future performance potential by evaluating 25 categories of financially material sustainability information. The results allow investors to integrate ESG factors into their investment decisions, and identify those companies that are well-positioned to address current and future sustainability-driven challenges and opportunities. Newmont earned top decile performance in 24 of the 25 CSA performance categories.

Newmont is the world's leading gold company and a producer of copper, silver, zinc and lead. The Company's world-class portfolio of assets, prospects and talent is anchored in favorable mining jurisdictions in North America, South America, Australia and Africa. Newmont is the only gold producer listed in the S&P 500 Index and is widely recognized for its principled environmental, social and governance practices. The Company is an industry leader in value creation, supported by robust safety standards, superior execution and technical expertise. Newmont was founded in 1921 and has been publicly traded since 1925.

At Newmont, our purpose is to create value and improve lives through sustainable and responsible mining. To learn more about Newmont's sustainability strategy and initiatives, visit our annual Sustainability Report at www.newmont.com.

