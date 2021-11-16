Galane Gold Ltd. Releases Financial and Operating Results For Q3 2021

TORONTO, Nov. 16, 2021 - Galane Gold Ltd. ("Galane Gold" or the "Company") (TSX-V: GG; OTCQB: GGGOF) is pleased to announce the release of its financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021.



Third Quarter 2021 Highlights

Sold 6,212 ounces of gold at Mupane at an average sales price of $1,795 per ounce.

Earnings from mining operations for the period of $465,200.

Capitalised $2,822,532 of concentrate sales produced by Galaxy.

Positive cash flows from operating activities of $1,104,456.

$1,009,276 of debt repaid.



Galane Gold CEO, Nick Brodie commented: "Galaxy continues its positive progress with tonnes mined, ounces produced and financial performance all improving from the previous quarter. We expect to shortly be announcing that we have commenced commercial production at Galaxy(1).

Production at Mupane has been stabilised with the installation of a reconditioned transformer, replacement of the jaw crusher and the mining contractor supplementing their fleet. The challenge for the management team now is to increase production at Mupane back to previous levels and we are working hard on plans to achieve this.

Our review of our Summit property and our plans for the recommencement of production continue. We have completed a re-survey of the underground mine and are now working on updated mine plans. We have also started a comprehensive review of the Banner Mill to accurately ascertain the restart costs and look at ways of expanding production(1).

We expect to provide an update to the market on all of our operations and our plans for 2022 in December."

Debenture Conversion

Galane Gold is also pleased to announce that it has exercised its right to force the conversion of $2,649,433 of principal amount of the Company's outstanding 4% convertible unsecured debenture, which was set to mature on November 20, 2021, at a price of CDN$0.15 per common share and at a predetermined exchange rate of $1.00:CDN$1.35, resulting in the issuance of 23,844,897 common shares of the Company.

About Galane Gold

Galane Gold is an un-hedged gold producer and explorer with mining operations and exploration tenements in Botswana, South Africa and New Mexico. Galane Gold is a public company and its shares are quoted on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "GG" and the OTCQB under the symbol "GGGOF". Galane Gold's management team is comprised of senior mining professionals with extensive experience in managing mining and processing operations and large-scale exploration programmes. Galane Gold is committed to operating at world-class standards and is focused on the safety of its employees, respecting the environment, and contributing to the communities in which it operates.

Note:

(1) This is forward-looking information and is based on a number of assumptions. See "Cautionary Notes".

