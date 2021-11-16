Blue Star Gold Commences Trading on OTCQB(R)

Vancouver, November 16, 2021 - Blue Star Gold Corp. (TSXV: BAU) (FSE: 5WP0) (OTCQB: BAUFF) ("Blue Star" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, effective November 16, 2021, the Company's common shares (the "Shares") have been approved to commence trading on the OTCQB® Venture market ("OTCQB") under the symbol, BAUFF. The Company's Shares will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol, BAU. The Company has chosen to trade on this US marketplace to provide current and future US-based investors with greater access, ease of trading, home country disclosure, current financial disclosures and Real-Time Level 2 quotes on www.otcmarkets.com.

"Listing on the OTCQB® venture exchange marketplace is an important milestone for the Company," said Grant Ewing, CEO of the Company. "Qualifying for OTCQB® is a natural step for the Company towards broadening exposure of Blue Star's activities in the U.S. It also demonstrates our commitment to increasing the investor base while providing our current and future U.S. investors convenient access to the same ease of trading, timely news and information enjoyed by investors in Canada."

The Company also reports that it is in the process of completing its application for DTC eligibility through the Depository Trust Company "(DTC") for electronic settlement and transfer of its Shares in the United States. DTC is a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation, a U.S. company that manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly traded companies.

The OTCQB® is a leading market for early stage and developing U.S. and international companies operated by the OTC Markets Group Inc. To be eligible for quotation on the OTCQB®, companies must be current in their reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process. Companies must also meet a minimum bid price test and other financial conditions. Recognized by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an established public market, the OTCQB® market will provide investors who cannot access trading on the TSX Venture Exchange with an alternative access to Blue Star's Shares though regulated U.S. broker-dealers.

Investors can find Real-Time quotes and market information on Blue Star Gold at:

BAUFF - Blue Star Gold Corp. | Quote | OTC Markets

The Company appointed Burns, Figa and Will, Attorneys, to provide guidance with respect to its eligibility to meet the requirements of the OTCQB® and to advise the Company on its responsibilities for complying with its U.S. disclosure obligations under the Securities Act of 1934 and Rule 12g3-2 promulgated thereunder in connection with the OTCQB® listing and the OTCQB® standards for international companies.

About Blue Star Gold Corp.

Blue Star is a gold company focused on exploration and development within Nunavut, Canada. The Company owns the Ulu Gold Property lease, an advanced gold project, and the highly prospective Hood River Property that is contiguous to the Ulu mining lease. With the recent acquisition of the Roma Project, Blue Star now controls over 16,000 hectares of highly prospective and underexplored mineral properties in the High Lake Greenstone Belt, Nunavut. A significant high-grade gold resource exists at the Flood Zone deposit (Ulu lease), and numerous high-grade gold occurrences and priority targets occur throughout the Ulu, Hood River and Roma Projects.

Blue Star is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol: BAU, the Frankfurt Exchange under the symbol: 5WP0, and the OTCQB® under the symbol, BAUFF. For information on the Company and its projects, please visit our website: www.bluestargold.ca.

