Goldcliff Identifies Drill Targets at Kettle Valley Gold Project

VANCOUVER, Nov. 16, 2021 - George Sanders, President of Goldcliff Resource Corp. ("Goldcliff" or the "Company") (GCN: TSX.V, GCFFF: OTCBB PINKS) is pleased to announce that exploration activities have identified drill targets at the Company's Kettle Valley Gold (KVG) project located near Rock Creek, B.C. The KVG project is a newly recognized epithermal gold-silver (Au, Ag) occurrence in an area where there is no record or evidence of previous mineral exploration. Goldcliff optioned the property based on observations and sampling by the vendor of a widespread boulder field in a recent logging cut block. The boulders, highly anomalous in precious metals, consist of quartz-carbonate breccias, quartz veining, bladed calcite, with adularia, and sericite alteration along with clay alteration zones that are indicative of a low sulfidation epithermal system.

The angular nature and abundance of mineralized boulders indicated nearby bedrock sources and prompted Goldcliff to conduct a trenching programme in early spring. The absence of similar quartz-carbonate in the trenches led to prospecting further upslope and westerly. This resulted in the discovery of an Au-Ag mineralized quartz-carbonate breccia zone (DR21-01; 736 ppb Au, 41.7 ppm Ag, pictured below left) along a steep, west dipping fault in rhyolitic volcanics. Prospecting and sampling southerly along the base of small to large cliffs traced quartz-carbonate, breccias, quartz-amethyst and stockwork veining for 700 metres along what is referred to as the Cliff Zone. Near the southern part of the zone quartz-amethyst breccias uphill and westerly indicate potential widths of several tens of metres. (See Goldcliff News Releases dated May 5, May 26, and June 24, 2021).

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4b27dca7-ea82-4e1e-a957-35c8b21723d7

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/24ce45f5-967b-4688-a2f0-9caefdd54e2b

In early July, a Phase 2 follow-up programme of detailed grid soil and rock sampling was conducted over the Cliff Zone along with wider coverage sediment sampling. Sampling was highly successful and revealed anomalous Au, Ag in soil and rock samples further west than previously known. A case in point is rock sample DS21-20R (pictured above right) consisting of silicified and brecciated rock fragments, taken from an anomalous soil sample site, that yielded 1,794 ppb Au and 93.16 ppm Ag. This sample is significant in that it; 1) consists of very angular, near in situ quartz-carbonate rock and 2) is among the higher Au-Ag values to date and 3) is nearly 100 metres west of discovery sample DR21-01. This infers that the Cliff Zone may be part of a wide, north-south trending, mineralized structural "corridor". Stream sediment sampling identified anomalous precious metal and pathfinder elements that suggest significant mineral potential in the western portion of the property within this north-south mineralized structural corridor.

Continued encouraging results prompted a third exploration programme in early October consisting of further close spaced soil sampling, prospecting, rock sampling and mapping. This work brings the north-south extent of Goldcliff's exploration area to over two kilometres.

Quartz veins, stockwork veining, breccias and quartz-carbonate were found in granitic rocks proximal to a major fault zone up to 200m northerly of sample DR21-20R. This new area is very significant as it represents a previously unrecognized geological setting and further expands the property's exploration potential.

Goldcliff holds an option to purchase a 100% interest in the property by paying $450,000 over five years ($70,000 paid to date), subject to a 2.5% Net Smelter Return royalty. The property is two-wheel drive road accessible, located 33 kilometres north of the village of Rock Creek in south central British Columbia. The local climate and target elevation enable year-round exploration. Furthermore, logging road access and topography of the target areas are such that depth potential can be tested with relatively short drill holes (<200 metres).

Warner Gruenwald, P. Geo., a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has approved the technical content of this news release.

