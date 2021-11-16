Gold Mountain Hits Additional High-Grade Intercepts in its Phase 2 Drill Program.

VANCOUVER, November 16, 2021 - \Gold Mountain Mining Corp. ("Gold Mountain" or the "Company") (TSX.V:GMTN)(OTCQB:GMTNF)(FRA:5XFA) is pleased to announce assay results from its Phase 2 drill program at the Elk Gold Project located near Merritt, BC. The high-grade assay results continue to extend the Siwash North zone's established mineralization down-dip and indicate clear vein continuity at depth near the project's open pits.

Highlights:

Drilling Highlights Include: 1.30m grading 10.59 g/t Au including 0.30m of 45.60 g/t Au 1.10m grading 17.54 g/t Au including 0.50m of 31.10 g/t Au 0.90m grading 14.59 g/t Au including 0.30m of 21.30 g/t Au 1.40m grading 5.85 g/t Au including 0.40m of 19.30 g/t Au

Gold Mountain's Phase 2 drill program continues to methodically extend the Elk's shallow, open-pit amenable vein systems as well as its deeper, high-grade mineralization in the Siwash North Zone.

Phase 2 encapsulated the exploration of the Lake, South and Elusive zones, 3 of the other 9 drill tested mineralized zones on the property.

Based on the strong intercepts the Company struck early on in the program, Gold Mountain increased the total Phase 2 meterage by 30% from 10,000m to 13,000m.

"In Phase 1 we showed how impactful a well-planned and methodical drill program can be, as we increased our resource by 45% off an 8,700m program. Phase 2 continues this strategy of infilling and stepping out from the project's well-established mineralization and we're confident that assay results like these highlight intercepts will have a strong impact on our updated resource estimate due this fall" said Kevin Smith, CEO and Director of Gold Mountain. "Now that the mine is transitioning to commercial production, Gold Mountain's focus is to scale our resource through proceeds of mining and uphold our commitment of getting the Elk past a million ounces."

Phase 2 Drilling Program

Gold Mountain and its exploration contractor HEG & Associates ("HEG") followed the success of its Phase 1 drill program by continuing to perform infill and step-out drilling on its well-established vein systems in Siwash North. The highlight assays were intercepted along the 1300, 2600 and 2700 veins which extend to the west and are located in close proximity of the project's historical open pits.

The highlighted intercepts continue to demonstrate strong gold grades and lateral extensions in all three vein systems. By hitting significant mineralization, the Company continues to expand its vein models which are anticipated to add additional ounces to its planned resource estimate update this fall.

Due to the initial mineralization the Company intercepted in Siwash North, Gold Mountain added an additional 3,000 m of drilling to its Phase 2 exploration program, taking Phase 2's total drill meterage to 13,000 m.

In addition to Siwash North drilling, the Company explored an additional 3 mineralized satellite zones at the Elk Gold project during its Phase 2 program which include the Lake Zone, South Zone and the highly-prospective Elusive Zone. The Company expects to release assay results from these zones shortly.

Drill Results

Below is a table of selected core drill results. A complete list of all drill results to date have been posted to the Company's website at www.Gold-Mountain.ca :

Assay Results Hole From (m) To (m) Interval (m)* Au (g/t) SND21-014 74.7 76.0 1.3 10.59 including 75.7 76.0 0.3 45.60 SND21-029 415.5 416.6 1.1 17.54 including 415.5 415.9 0.5 31.10 SND21-025 138 138.9 0.9 14.59 including 138.6 138.9 0.3 21.30 SND21-026 240.1 241.5 1.4 5.85 including 241.1 241.5 0.4 19.30

*Assay intervals are presented as apparent thickness. True thickness will vary depending on the orientation of the drill hole but are typically 70-90% of the apparent thickness.

Drill Collar Locations

Drill collar locations, azimuths and dips for the drill holes included in this release are provided in the table below and have been posted to the Company's website for all drill holes:

Drill Collar Locations Drill Hole ID Easting Northing Elevation Azimuth Depth (m) Dip SND21-014 693280 5525951 1599 59.7 335 50 SND21-029 693493 5525320 1625 0 429 55 SND21-025 693108 5525208 1634 0 321 75 SND21-026 693107 5525207 1634 0 370 85

Quality Assurance/Quality Control (QA/QC) Measures and Analytical Procedures

Gold Mountain adheres to a strict QA/QC monitoring program that includes the insertion of blanks, standards and duplicates into the sample stream, as well as the re-submission of select samples for check assays by an independent third-party laboratory. Core samples were analyzed by Actlabs in Kamloops BC using Fire Assay methods with a gravimetric finish for results over 10g/t gold.

No material QA/QC issues were noted with the results received from the laboratory.

Qualified Person

The foregoing technical information was approved by Grant Carlson, P.Eng., a Qualified Person, as defined under National Instrument 43-101 and the Chief Operating Officer for the Company.

About Gold Mountain Mining

Gold Mountain is a British Columbia based gold and silver exploration and development company focused on resource expansion at the Elk Gold Project, a past-producing mine located 57 KM from Merritt in South Central British Columbia. Additional information is available at www.sedar.com or on the Company's new website atwww.gold-mountain.ca.

