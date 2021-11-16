Royal Gold Announces the 21st Consecutive Annual Increase in the Common Stock Dividend to $1.40 Per Share for 2022, a 17% Increase over the 2021 Dividend

Royal Gold Inc. (NASDAQ: RGLD) (together with its subsidiaries, "Royal Gold" or the "Company," "we" or "our") announced today that its Board of Directors increased the Company's annual calendar year common stock dividend by 17% from $1.20 to $1.40 per share, payable on a quarterly basis of $0.35 per share. The first quarterly dividend at the increased rate is payable on January 21, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on January 7, 2022.

Paying a growing and sustainable dividend is a core strategic objective for Royal Gold," commented Bill Heissenbuttel, President and CEO of Royal Gold. "Recent record revenue from strong portfolio performance combined with further revenue growth from our newest producing assets give us confidence in the outlook for our business."

"We have paid approximately $680 million in dividends to shareholders since we began dividend payments in 2000," continued Mr. Heissenbuttel, "and our history of consistent dividend growth is unmatched in the precious metals sector. We are proud to continue this record and today's announcement is our 21st consecutive annual dividend increase, and the largest percentage increase since 2013. Royal Gold is one of the original members of the VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (the "GDX"), which was formed in 2006, and we are the only company in the GDX that has paid an increasing dividend every year, regardless of the gold price."

Royal Gold is a precious metals stream and royalty company engaged in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties and similar production-based interests. As of September 30, 2021, the Company owned interests on 190 properties on five continents, including interests on 44 producing mines and 16 development stage projects.

